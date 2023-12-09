Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are 1440p gaming graphics cards from a couple of generations ago. Today, they are only good at 1080p, given how demanding the latest video games like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora have gotten. The title features stunning visuals but isn't optimized very well on PC, thereby mandating reliance on upscaling tech for smooth performance.

Besides this, gamers with the Turing GPUs also need to crank down the settings in Avatar for a smooth performance. Choosing the best combinations can be a bit complex and time-consuming. To help you, we will list the same in this guide.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 2070

We recommend sticking to 1080p resolutions on the RTX 2070. The game is too demanding for the GPU to play at QHD. A mix of medium and high settings works best for the card with FSR 3 turned on and set to quality.

The ideal settings combination for the RTX 2070 is as follows:

Video

Window mode: Borderless fullscreen

Borderless fullscreen Screen calibration: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native

16:9 - Native Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel

Maximum allowed by your panel Monitor: Primary

Primary Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Frame generation: On

On Scaling quality: Quality

Quality Scaling mode: Fixed

Fixed V-sync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: Off

Graphics

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Motion blur: Off

Off Depth of field: High

High Shadow quality: High

High Sun contact shadows: Medium

Medium Spot shadows: High

High Spot shadows resolution: High

High Shadow proxies: Off

Off Specular reflections: Medium

Medium Diffuse reflections: Medium

Medium Environment reflection quality: High

High Volumetric clouds: Medium

Medium Volumetric fog: High

High Extra streaming distance: 5

5 Object detail: 15

15 BVH quality: High

High Microdetail quality: High

High Particle detail: High

High Scatter density: High

High Dither fade: On

On Spotlight projection resolution: 512

512 Destruction quality: High

High Terrain tessellation: High

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super is considerably more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. We recommend a similar list of settings for the GPU nonetheless to maintain smooth framerates. With FSR 3 turned on, you can expect well above 60 FPS in the title.

The following settings combination works best for the RTX 2070 Super:

The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are now falling short of the hardware requirements of the latest games. Although they are already due for an upgrade, FSR 3 with frame generation has breathed new life into the GPUs, making them suitable options for some more time to come.