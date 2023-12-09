Best Avatar Frontiers of Pandora graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 and RTX 2070 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are 1440p gaming graphics cards from a couple of generations ago. Today, they are only good at 1080p, given how demanding the latest video games like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora have gotten. The title features stunning visuals but isn't optimized very well on PC, thereby mandating reliance on upscaling tech for smooth performance.
Besides this, gamers with the Turing GPUs also need to crank down the settings in Avatar for a smooth performance. Choosing the best combinations can be a bit complex and time-consuming. To help you, we will list the same in this guide.
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 2070
We recommend sticking to 1080p resolutions on the RTX 2070. The game is too demanding for the GPU to play at QHD. A mix of medium and high settings works best for the card with FSR 3 turned on and set to quality.
The ideal settings combination for the RTX 2070 is as follows:
Video
- Window mode: Borderless fullscreen
- Screen calibration: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: 16:9 - Native
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your panel
- Monitor: Primary
- Temporal upscaler: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution
- Frame generation: On
- Scaling quality: Quality
- Scaling mode: Fixed
- V-sync: Off
- Frame rate limit: Off
Graphics
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Motion blur: Off
- Depth of field: High
- Shadow quality: High
- Sun contact shadows: Medium
- Spot shadows: High
- Spot shadows resolution: High
- Shadow proxies: Off
- Specular reflections: Medium
- Diffuse reflections: Medium
- Environment reflection quality: High
- Volumetric clouds: Medium
- Volumetric fog: High
- Extra streaming distance: 5
- Object detail: 15
- BVH quality: High
- Microdetail quality: High
- Particle detail: High
- Scatter density: High
- Dither fade: On
- Spotlight projection resolution: 512
- Destruction quality: High
- Terrain tessellation: High
Avatar Frontiers of Pandora settings for Nvidia RTX 2070 Super
The RTX 2070 Super is considerably more powerful than its older non-Super sibling. We recommend a similar list of settings for the GPU nonetheless to maintain smooth framerates. With FSR 3 turned on, you can expect well above 60 FPS in the title. The same settings listed above for the RTX 2070 work best for the RTX 2070 Super.
The following settings combination works best for the RTX 2070 Super:
The RTX 2070 and 2070 Super are now falling short of the hardware requirements of the latest games. Although they are already due for an upgrade, FSR 3 with frame generation has breathed new life into the GPUs, making them suitable options for some more time to come.