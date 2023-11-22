Best Black Friday Apple deals at Target 2023: iPad, AirPods, and more

Many Apple gadgets are available at discounted rates this Black Friday. Although the American tech giant doesn't typically lower its products’ prices, retailers like Target have been known to offer great deals. If you love the brand’s products and are planning to buy them, you can find many discounts at Target at the moment.

This article lists some magnificent Black Friday 2023 Apple deals from Target.

Best iPad Black Friday deal - iPad (9th gen) at $229.99

Original price : $329.99 (64 GB)

: $329.99 (64 GB) Discounted price: $229.99

Target is offering the Apple iPad (9th-gen) for $229.99. Unlike newer models, this one has thicker borders, a Home button, a Lightning port, and an unlaminated display. Furthermore, this particular version also has a meager 64GB of storage capacity.

This device is a steal at this cost for those seeking a larger screen for video streaming, web browsing, or gaming. Its A13 Bionic chip is more than adequate for casual media usage, and users will enjoy the superb 10.2-inch display.

Best AirPod Black Friday deal - AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at $189.99

Original price : $249.99

: $249.99 Discounted price: $189.99

A $60 discount is currently available for the AirPods Pro version at Target. It is being sold at $189.99. Importantly, it comes with a MagSafe case with USB-C connectivity.

Thanks to the AirPods Pro's easy pairing and close integration with Apple products, it is among the top selections for wireless earbuds for iOS users. With features such as active noise cancellation, a warm sound profile, and an innovative adaptive audio mode, it's no wonder why this product is so highly acclaimed.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deal - Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) at $329.99

Original price : $399.99

: $399.99 Discounted price: $329.99

At Target, a $70 discount on the new Apple Watch Series 9 has arrived for their Black Friday offering. This brings the 41mm model down to $329, which is the biggest price reduction since it was first released in September 2023. The 45mm models now also have a discount, with the same $70 drop taking them down to $359.

Thanks to its latest S9 chip, the Series 9 smartwatch boasts swifter performance and on-device Siri processing. These factors make it one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now.

Best Apple accessory Black Friday deal - Apple Pencil (2nd gen) at $89.99

Original price : $129.99

: $129.99 Discounted price: $89.99

At Target, you can snag a nice deal on the 2nd generation of the Apple Pencil. Currently available at $89.99, you'll save $40 off the normal price. But be mindful that not all iPads are compatible with this particular model.

Adding the Apple Pencil to your iPad is like increasing your efficiency. Navigate the iPadOS with ease thanks to the nifty handwriting support found in various search fields. Plus, the pencil is every iPad artist's dream tool, allowing for beautiful drawings to come to life without needing to juggle extra tools.

