Apple Watch Series 9: Release date, colors, prices, new bands, and more

At the September event, Apple finally unveiled the Apple Watch Series 9, showcasing some noteworthy attributes. While the iPhone 15 line was the primary point of discussion, the release of this fresh iteration has evoked considerable anticipation. Its diverse array of hues and enhanced functionalities are bound to improve your day-to-day experiences.

The details surrounding the Apple Watch Series 9, including pricing, release date, and more, will be explored in this article.

When is the Apple Watch Series 9 releasing?

The Watch Series 9 has some prominent new features. (Image via Apple)

Today, Apple announced the availability of pre-orders for the Watch Series 9 following its debut at the September event. Mark your calendars for September 22, when it will be widely released.

Including a new feature called "double tap" for convenience, the Watch Series 9 boasts an impressive range of characteristics. According to the company, it is also the most advanced Apple Watch to date, thanks to the S9 chip that powers it.

Apple Watch Series 9 has new color options

Watch Series 9‌ will come in eight different colors. (Image via Apple)

The ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ will come in an impressive array of eight different colors across two versions and notably incorporates an increased use of recycled materials. Specifically, the standard version will boast:

Pink

Starlight

Silver

Midnight

PRODUCT(RED)

The stainless steel version is available in:

Gold

Silver

Graphite

Apple Watch Series 9 price

Watch Series 9 will cost $399 (Image via Apple)

For quicker responsiveness across multiple activities, the Watch Series 9 now accepts direct Siri commands. Aside from this, Siri can now access health data.

In addition to the S9 chip, a new four-core neural engine aids the Watch's all-day battery life. As mentioned before, users can now enjoy the "double tap" gesture. A simple tapping of their thumb and forefinger twice can lead to various functions like opening widgets, ending and answering calls, and more without physically touching the watch.

The Series 9 Apple Watch will be available in two variants, including:

Watch Series 9 (GPS) : $399

: $399 Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular): $499

New Apple Watch bands

Apple has teamed up with Hermès and Nike to introduce creative bands. (Image via Apple)

No more leather is to be found in any future Apple products, according to their announcement. Introducing their new "FineWoven" technology, a premium and resilient fabric that will replace traditional watch bands.

Apple has teamed up with Hermès and Nike to introduce chic and creative styles for your watch. The sophisticated appearance of the new colored bands will impress customers.

Rich in history and expertise, Hermès unveils its latest collection of bands that reflect the brand's impeccable textile and craftsmanship skills. Among the new releases are two remarkable woven bands: Toile H, an elegant interpretation of the signature checked canvas, and Twill Jump, a stunning solid color design characterized by its contrasting elements.

Containing a minimum of 32% fluoroelastomer that has been recycled, the Nike Sport Band boasts an added touch of uniqueness with colorful flakes crafted from leftover bands, creating a one-of-a-kind randomized pattern with every band.