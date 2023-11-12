Best Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy 2023

As Black Friday sales are going on for November, we're seeing amazing sales on a wide variety of laptops. Whether you want a workstation or play games at the highest settings, there are incredible deals to grab.

Best Buy has discounts on many of the best laptops, and if you wait too long, your favorite picks might run out of stock or won't be as cheap as they are now.

So, we have searched Best Buy for the best early Black Friday offers on a wide range of laptops, including affordable Chromebooks for students, lightweight convertibles, top-tier gaming machines, and productivity laptops.

1) Asus Chromebook CM14 best Black Friday deal (40% off)

Original Price - $499

$499 Deal Price - $300

Now that the 2-in-1 Asus Chromebook CM14 is reasonably priced, it's the ideal portable device for students or anybody looking for a lightweight, everyday-use laptop. It has a 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C CPU. Additionally, it has a 14-inch display and an AMD Radeon Graphics card, which are helpful for light gaming and simple picture editing.

It also has a useful webcam for online meetings or video calls and offers a battery life of up to 10 hours. Therefore, it's an ideal laptop if you want to purchase a cheap Chromebook without much expectations.

Pros

Lightweight design

Perfect for students

2-in-1 design

Full HD display

Cons

Not meant for gaming

Limited port connectivity options

Model Asus Chromebook CM14 Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320C Display 14-inch Full HD Storage 128GB SSD Battery Upto 10 hours

Buying link

2) Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 best Black Friday deal (35% off)

Original Price - $1549

$1549 Deal Price - $999

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is a capable 2-in-1 convertible laptop with touchscreen support and is now available at a really attractive price. Its AMOLED 15.6-inch display is perfect for content consumption. Further, it is powered by the Intel Core i7-1360P chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The laptop also supports S-pen, which is great for taking notes or creating digital sketch art. So, if you want a convertible device for office use or media consumption, this is the machine to buy.

Pros

15.6-inch touchscreen AMOLED display

S-pen support

1TB storage

Long battery life

Cons

The keyboard is not backlit

Heating issues

Model Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Processor Intel Core i7-1360P Display 15.6-inch Full HD AMOLED Storage 1TB SSD Battery Upto 12 hours

Buying link

3) Microsoft Surface Pro 9 best Balck Friday deal (35% off)

Original Price - $1539

$1539 Deal Price - $999

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 might seem like a regular Windows tablet at first glance, but it's much more than that. This convertible laptop has a 13-inch Full HD PixelSense Flow touch screen, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and a 12-core Intel Evo Core i5-1235U CPU.

Further, it provides fast file transfers and read or write speed owing to its 256GB inbuilt NVME SSD. Microsoft also promises up to 15 hours of battery life, so it can be used for two days without worrying about recharging its battery. Lightweight design and powerful specifications make this laptop a wonderful purchase in this Black Friday Sale at Best Buy.

Pros

Can be used as a tablet

Two days of battery life

Intel Evo Certified

Supports Microsoft's Slim Pen 2

Cons

Only 256GB of storage space

60Hz refresh rate

Model Microsoft Surface Proc 9 Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Display 13-inches Full HD Storage 256GB SSD Battery Upto 15.5 hours

Buying Link

4) Apple MacBook Air M2 best Black Friday deal (20% off)

Original Price - $1299

$1299 Deal Price - $1049

The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's latest M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage are among the highlights of the M2 MacBook Air. It is, therefore, a big upgrade over the 2020 model. Other features include a Full HD FaceTime camera, a quad-speaker system with spatial audio, and MagSafe charging.

This laptop is perfect for office or productivity-related use as Apple's M2 chipset offers enough power for most tasks and promises more than two days of battery life. Additionally, its 10-core GPU is great for light gaming sessions. This is the best Macbook you can get in this early Black Friday Sale on Best Buy.

Pros

Two days of battery life

Backlit keyboard

500 nits of peak brightness

Full HD webcam

Cons

No USB-A port

No touchscreen support

Model Apple MacBook Air M2 Processor Apple M2 Display 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display Storage 256GB Battery Upto 18 hours

Buying Link

5) Razer Blade 17 best Black Friday deal (37% off)

Original Price - $3199

$3199 Deal Price - $1999

Finally, we have one of the best gaming laptop deals. The Razer Blade 17 is powered by the Intel Core i7 12th generation processor, 16GB of RAM, and has the RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It also has a QHD display with a peak refresh rate of 240Hz. Inbuilt vapor cooling maintains temperature while playing high-end games.

The RGB keyboard effects ensure you can use this laptop even when there's no light in the environment. It's the perfect gaming laptop under $2000, and you should grab this deal in this Black Friday Sale while stocks last.

Pros

240Hz refresh rate

Vapor cooling

RGB keyboard

DDR5 RAM

Cons

Low battery life

Heavy to hold

Model Razer Blade 17 Processor & GPU Intel Core i7 & Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Display 17.3-inch 2K 240Hz Storage 1TB SSD Battery Upto 5 hours

Buying link

