Which Samsung Galaxy Book3 should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 was introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Fransisco. With this next generation of ultrabooks from the company, Samsung targets high-performance computing for professionals and creators with a minimal footprint.

The variants were announced at the event. The list includes the Galaxy Book3 Pro, the Pro 360, and the Ultra models. The devices come with varying specs and features. Thus, choosing between them can be a bit difficult.

In this guide, we will look at the three laptops side-by-side, compare them with their last-gen counterparts, and check out which is the best based on requirements.

The new Galaxy Book3 lineup is lucrative

All of the new ultrabooks shown by Samsung in Galaxy Unpacked are high-performance machines with the latest hardware on the market.

The laptops are Intel Evo certified and are equipped with up to the latest RTX 40 series laptop GPUs from Nvidia.

Specs

At the lowest end of the new series is the Pro model. It is designed as a portable machine for productivity with the latest 13th gen Core i5 and i7 processors and Evo certifications. The device is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Pro 360 variant is almost the same as the cheaper model. However, it is a hybrid machine that folds up into a tablet. It sports a touch screen and an S Pen. Thus, it packs even more portability options.

The Ultra model is at the top of the line. The laptop is Evo certified and packs Core i7 or i9 processors bundled with Nvidia RTX 4070 or 4050 laptop GPUs.

Galaxy Book2 Pro Galaxy Book3 360 Galaxy Book3 Pro Galaxy Book3 Ultra Display 13.3"/15.6" FHD LED 13.3"/15.6" 3K (2880X1800) LED 14.0"/16.0" 3K (2880X1800) LED 16.0" 3K (2880X1800) LED OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Memory 16/32 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16/32 GB Storage 256/512 GB 512 GB 512 GB/1 TB 1 TB Processor Intel Core i5/i7 12th gen Intel 13th gen Core i7-1360P Intel 13th gen Core i7-1360P Intel Core i7-13700H/i9-13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe/Intel Arc A350M Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Nvidia RTX 4050/RTX 4070 Weight 1.60/1.57kg 1.16/1.46 kg 1.17/1.56 kg 1.79kg Warranty 1 year 1 year 1 year 1 year Price $1,599 $1,049 $1,149 $1,899

Which model is the best option for gamers and creators?

The Ultra model is among the multiple options in the newly announced Galaxy Book3. Although some older games based on legacy APIs will run well on Intel Iris Xe graphics, these processors have not been built for hardcore gaming. This weeds out the other options.

The Ultra variant packs an H-series processor and up to an RTX 4070 mobile GPU. Thus, the laptop packs quite some power for high-end gaming, content creation, and more graphics-heavy workloads.

It is worth noting that the Samsung ultrabook is quite expensive. At this price, users can get other gaming branded with similar or better specs from manufacturers like Acer, HP, Asus, and MSI.

However, if a thin, light machine is plush with accessibility and workstation features like Intel Evo certification, high-quality webcams and microphones, and portability is what one is after, the Ultra can be a good substitute for a gaming laptop.

Thus, creators and 3D professionals can seriously consider this laptop over other models in the market.

Which option is best for professionals?

Professionals who want a device for high-end computing should consider the base model, the Galaxy Book3 360. The device comes with 16GB of memory, thus making it ideal for multitasking. It is Intel Evo certified and packs a high-quality FHD webcam for meetings and video calls.

In addition, the device is priced at $1,049.99. Thus, it won't break the bank either.

The new Galaxy Book3 devices are solid options for a wide audience, including professionals, creators, and gamers. Samsung has introduced models keeping everyone in mind. This move is commendable.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

