Best Black Friday laptop deals at Walmart 2023

Black Friday season is finally here, and Walmart is the perfect place to scout for great discounts. There are laptops for students and gamers and even some excellent ones for professionals. So, whether you’re planning to upgrade your old laptop or looking to gift someone, we have you covered.

In this article, we have listed the top five laptops in different price categories, which you can consider buying in this Black Friday Sale. For a summary of the top offers worth looking at, continue reading below.

Lenovo Ideapad 3i 14-inch laptop - best Black Friday deal (11% off)

Original Price - $369

Deal Price - $329

First, we have the Lenovo Ideapad 3i, a 14-inch laptop with a Full HD screen, 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The NVMe's fast internal storage also ensures smooth operation on the Windows 11 OS, and the laptop is powered by a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5-11th gen Quad-Core chipset.

It's the ultimate budget laptop for this Black Friday sale and is ideal for students or working professionals. Lenovo also promises more than seven hours of battery life.

Model Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14 inch Processor Intel Core i5 -1135G7 Display 14-inch Full HD RAM 8GB Battery life Upto 7.5 hours

Lenovo Ideapad 3i - $329

MSI GF63 gaming laptop - best Black Friday deal (16% off)

Original Price - $699

Deal Price - $586.95

Next, we present you the ultimate budget gaming laptop to buy in this Black Friday Sale. The MSI GF63 gaming laptop is powered by the RTX 3050 mobile GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and Intel Core i5-11400H mobile chipset. Additionally, the gorgeous 15.6-inch Full HD display supports up to 144Hz peak refresh rate.

With DLSS2 support, the laptop can easily handle all games, and the red backlit keyboard presents the ideal gamer's look. Despite the heavy power, MSI hasn't cramped out on its battery backup, as they promise up to seven hours of battery life on a full charge.

Model MSI GF63 Processor Intel Core i5 -11400H, RTX 3050 mobile GPU Display 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD RAM 16GB Battery life Upto 7 hours

MSI GF63 - $586.95

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop - best Black Friday deal (20% off)

Original Price - $999

Deal Price - $799

The Acer Nitro 5 is powered by the latest RTX 4050 mobile GPU and the Intel Core i7-12650H chipset, making it one of the best gaming laptops you can buy under $1000. Furthermore, it has a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz that is bright and crisp.

When you consider that the Nitro 5 boasts a 4-zone RGB keyboard and sufficient cooling, it becomes evident why gamers of all skill levels love it. Acer also promises up to eight hours of battery life, and Windows 11's optimizations ensure that you can generate more battery life with different power-saving modes.

Model Acer Nitro 5 Processor Intel Core i7 -12650H, RTX 4050 mobile GPU Display 15.6-inch 144Hz Full HD RAM 16GB Battery life Upto 8 hours

Acer Nitro 5 - $799

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 - best Black Friday deal (18% off)

Original Price - $1099

Deal Price - $899

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a 2-in-1 productivity laptop that can be used as a tablet and a laptop with its attached keyboard. Its 13-inch touch screen, which adds enough color and brightness to liven up even boring office tasks, only comes with a 60Hz refresh rate but is still fast and fluid to operate.

With 8GB of RAM, the notebook is powered by an Intel Core i5 12-gen CPU. It is still an engineering wonder with a stunning 3:2 screen, a strong and lightweight build, an all-day battery, and a variety of high-quality accessories that combine to make it a very useful tablet that can also be used as a laptop.

Model Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Processor Intel Core i5-1235U Display 13-inch Full HD RAM 8GB Battery life Upto 15 hours

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 - $899

Asus ROG Strix G16 - best Black Friday deal (25% off)

Original Price - $1199

Deal Price - $899

Lastly, on our list of the best laptops on Walmart in the Black Friday Sale is the Asus Strix G16 gaming laptop, which is powered by the latest Intel Core i5 13th-generation chipset and has an RTX 4050 inside. With these specs, you can expect competitive gaming at Full HD resolution without lags or stutters.

Additionally, its RGB keyboard and lightning strip at the bottom provide users with the ultimate gaming look. Asus also provides a 90-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate after purchasing this laptop, which is definitely an added bonus worth exploiting.

Model Asus ROG Strix G16 Processor Intel Core i5 -13450HX, RTX 4050 mobile GPU Display 16-inch 165Hz Full HD RAM 16GB Battery life Upto 5 hours

Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023) - $899

You can bookmark this page because we will be adding more Walmart laptop offers as we come across them. For similar articles on the ongoing Black Friday Sale, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech hub.