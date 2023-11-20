7 best items to buy during Black Friday sale 2023

The Black Friday sale 2023 is almost here. While there are a lot of outlets that have jumped the gun and have started offering massive discounts on their products early, a major chunk of the sales are set to go live later this week. During this period, electronic products are available at massive discounts, with many being available at throwaway prices.

The Black Friday sale 2023 is a nice time to purchase gadgets primarily because of their affordability. That said, here are a few items that are worth purchasing during the sale this year.

How long does the Black Friday sale 2023 last?

Traditionally, the Black Friday sale lasts for a weekend. This year it's set to go live on November 24 and will conclude on November 27. However, you don't have to wait any longer because there are a few companies who have already started selling products at high discounts.

1) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ($179)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a solid piece of hardware that will be available at around 50% discount on Walmart for the Black Friday season. This product is very lightweight and does not feel very heavy on the wrist. Furthermore, if you're into fitness and working out, then the Galaxy Watch 4 should be something that you must go for. It can accurately track around 90 workouts, monitor your heart rate, the amount of calories you've burnt, and the steps you've walked.

This watch tracks all your health-related data to help you meet the wellness goals that you've set for yourself. As for the customization options, you can easily customize the watch face to suit your style, including the fonts and the background.

Specifications

Features Size & display 46mm Processor Samsung Exynos W920 Dual-core 1.15GHz Internal Memory 16 GB Battery Life Upto 80 hours

Samsug Galaxy Watch 4 (Walmart price: $179)

2) Motorola Razr 2023 ($499.99)

Unlike the S22 Ultra, the Motorola Razr is a device that was released earlier this year. This is one phone that Motorola enthusiasts will love, primarily because it's a foldable phone. It comes with a 6.9 inch display, and a 4200 mAh battery. The device comes with Android 13 out of the box, so you won't really have to worry about it being upgraded to the latest software version. You might have to download the latest security patches, though.

As for the cameras, there is a 32 megapixel front camera and a 64 megapixel rear camera. If you're looking for a phone that can capture decent photos and can run all your daily tasks with ease, then the Motorola Razr is a device that you should consider picking up during the Black Friday sale this year.

Specifications

Components Performance Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, 8GB RAM Inner Display 6.7-inch OLED (2640 x 1,080 pixels) Outer Display 1.5-inch OLED Battery 4w00mAh Cameras 64MP - rear, 32MP- front

Motorola Razr 2023 (BestBuy price: $499.99)

3) TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K TV ($853)

Next up on this list is the TCL 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K TV. Although it might not be as amazing as trendy listed right above this, the TCL QM8 does have some features that make it stand out from the other TVs in this segment. It has a quick refresh rate of 120Hz, and also comes with a feature known as the "Game Accelerator" mode.

It supports HDR10 as well, which makes this TV the best fit for gaming and for watching movies and shows. It also has two HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing you to connect this device to multiple consoles at the same time.

Specifications

Display OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 120 Hz Size Available 65", 75", 85", 98" Wall Mount Yes USB Ports 1 HDMI Ports 2

TCL 65-in QM8 QLED 4K TV (Amazon price: $853)

4) Microsoft Surface Pro 9 ($999)

Microsoft has been upping the ante in the world of tablets with their Surface series. The Surface Pro 9 is a device that not only functions like a tablet, but you can also convert it into a laptop. The design is sleek and very lightweight, making it a wonderful device for working or even studying on the go. It comes with a 256GB NVMe storage that helps in quick file transfer.

While you can't get into gaming on this device, you will be able to make presentations, take notes, or even work on your blog very comfortably. This tablet has around 15 hours of battery life, which is good given the specifications it has.

Specifications

Components Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Display 13-inches Full HD Storage 256GB SSD Battery Upto 15.5 hours

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (BestBuy price: $999)

5) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ($1079.99)

If you're looking to upgrade your phone during the Black Friday sale this year, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one device that you can take into account. Although it was launched last year, there's still quite some demand for it because of its build quality and how it looks.

The Samsung S22 Ultra performs well in the camera department, and has a digital zoom of upto 100x. However, the phone disappoints in the battery segment. It only lasts for a day, if you use it moderately. If you're on your phone all the time, you might want to carry a powerbank with you for some quick charging on the go.

Specifications

Component Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 2200 Display 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh Main Camera 108MP f1.8 primary, 12MP f2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f2.4 3X telephoto, 10MP f4.9 10X telephoto

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (BestBuy price: $1079.99)

6) SAMSUNG 65-inch S90C OLED 4K Smart TV ($1,297)

The bigger the TV, the better the image quality. This flagship TV from Samsung is being sold at a 48% discount on Walmart during the Black Friday sale, and it is a steal at the price that it's being sold. Irrespective of the lighting in your room, the Samsung S90 C OLED Smart TV handles all sorts of visuals very well.

If you're looking for a TV to connect your consoles to play video games, or you want to binge watch your favorite shows and you don't mind slight color bleeding, then this TV is something that you should be considering during the Black Friday sale 2023.

Specifications

Display OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate 144 Hz Size Available 55", 65", 77", 83" Wall Mount Yes USB Ports 3 HDMI Ports 4

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K Smart TV (Walmart price: $1,297)

7) Razer Blade 17 ($1999.99)

This device is specifically made for all the gamers out there. If you want to get your hands on a Windows gaming device and you don't want a console, then the Razer Blade 17 is something that you should go for during this Black Friday season. Like most gaming laptops that are capable of running high-end titles, this one also has poor battery life. However, it comes with 16GB RAM and the RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

Apart from those specifications, the device is vapor cooled, so you don't have to worry about it getting too hot while gaming. The only other drawback is that it is heavy, so it might be uncomfortable to carry around.

Specifications

Model Razer Blade 17 Processor & GPU Intel Core i7 & Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Display 17.3-inch 2K 240Hz Storage 1TB SSD Battery Upto 5 hours

Razer Blade 17 (BestBuy price: $1999.99)

That concludes the list of products that you should consider purchasing during the Black Friday sale in 2023. There are other items that are also available, so feel free to explore all the deals and get a device or two that suits your needs.