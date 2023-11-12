Best Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy 2023

Black Friday deals are being announced by every other e-commerce platform for products ranging from toys to tech. Although the official holiday sales date is November 24, we're already seeing great early deals.

Black Friday sales are available on TVs from brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony at stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. So, whether you're looking to upgrade your home theatre or buy a holiday gift, this article has some of the best TV offers you can get from Best Buy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's choices.

1) Samsung QN900C best Black Friday deal - (21% off)

Features Samsung QN900C Resolution 8K Size 85-inch Screen Type QLED

The Samsung QN900C is a great choice for future-proofing your home theatre. It provides 16 times the resolution of a 1080p TV and four times that of a 4K model. Besides built-in Dolby Atmos, Alexa, and Google Assistant voice controls, you'll get support for object tracking sound and a preloaded suite of well-known apps so you can start streaming as soon as possible.

Although this product is expensive, it will be a great addition to your home in terms of entertainment and decoration.

Best buy link: Samsung QN900C

2) LG 77-inch B3 Series OLED TV best Black Friday deal - (38% off)

Features LG B3 Resolution 4K Size 77-inch Screen Type OLED

In 2023, LG's OLED models received a makeover, with the B3 model being the most economical, even at full price. With a discount of over $1,000 on Best Buy's early Black Friday pricing on the 77-inch model, this enormous screen is practically begging to be in your living room.

The B3's less-sophisticated α7 AI Processor, in contrast to the C3 and G3's α7, is responsible for its lower price point. But with Dolby Vision and a 120 Hz refresh rate, the B3 outperforms even the most affordable 4K TVs, allowing those 8.3 million self-lit pixels to reach their maximum potential.

Best buy link: LG 77-inch B3

3) LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV best Black Friday deal - (58% off)

Features LG A2 Resolution 4K Size 48-inch Screen Type OLED

The LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV is a powerful small television with cutting-edge features and great picture quality. Its OLED display ensures an amazing visual experience by delivering sharp 4K resolution, vivid colors, and deep blacks. With a discount of $750, this is the best TV deal you can get during the sale season.

The LG α7 Gen 4 AI processor enhances image and audio quality, making it perfect for watching films and playing video games. Additionally, this TV supports multiple HDR formats, improving realism and dynamic range.

Best buy link: LG 48-inch A2

4) Sony 65-inch A75L OLED TV best Black Friday deal - (42% off)

Features SONY A75L Resolution 4K Size 65-inch Screen Type OLED UHD

The Sony 65-inch A75L OLED TV is a top choice for those demanding exceptional picture quality and cinematic immersion in their home entertainment setup.

It intelligently optimizes picture and sound quality for an unmatched entertainment experience thanks to Sony's potent Cognitive Processor XR. This TV enhances the dynamic range and realism by supporting multiple HDR formats. Any living space is elevated by its elegant design and thin bezels.

Best Buy link: Sony 65-inch A75L

5) LG G3 OLED Evo best Black Friday deal - (24% off)

Features LG G3 OLED Evo Resolution 4K Size 65-inch Screen Type OLED UHD

The LG G3 belongs to a new generation of OLED TVs that achieve brightness levels that we're not used to seeing, thanks to Micro Lens Array technology. Furthermore, it produces noticeably better colors without compromising any inherent advantages. The only drawback is that wall mounting is necessary because there isn't a stand included with the device.

Several configuration models are available, but the 65-inch LG G3 selling at $2300 at Best Buy and Amazon early Black Friday deals is a good option.

Best Buy Link: LG G3 OLED Evo

For more informative content, follow Sportskeeda's GamingTech.