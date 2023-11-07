Best Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy (2023)

The Black Friday sale is the best time of the year for shopping for products across all categories, from books to technology. This year, the sale is scheduled to start on November 24, but we can already see great early-day offers from top e-commerce brands like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and many more.

If you have been eyeing certain smartphones for a while, this is the time to clear your cart and wishlists. This article will list some of the great offers on them that you can avail at Best Buy.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra best Black Friday Deal - (17% off)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is perhaps the best Android phone in the market right now. That is, if you can afford it. Features like excellent cameras (to entertain your inner photographer), a long battery life, and many other One UI software options make this a top-tier Android device.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset inside the hood of the Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it capable of doing everything you can think of, whether you're playing the hardest mobile games or just scrolling endlessly, without hassle. The price tag of $999 during this Black Friday Sale makes this device even more attractive.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G best Black Friday Deal - (25% off)

The 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G is now more reasonably priced than before, thanks to this $100 discount. For those looking for flagship Android phone features at a lower cost, this is a brilliant choice.

With a price tag of less than $300, the Moto G Stylus boasts a powerful 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, a 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos audio, and a fast Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. All these things make this device great for casual gaming and photography.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 best Black Friday Deal - (15% off)

With the addition of a larger 3.4-inch cover display and a no-gap design, Samsung has addressed many of the obvious shortcomings of the Z Flip 4 from the previous year with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Because it has the faster Snapdragon 8 gen 2 chipset, you should anticipate slightly better performance.

Finally, its primary feature, the cover display, which is now called Flex Window, supports more widgets and is capable of running several apps, such as YouTube and the Camera, at once. In addition, you get four years of software updates and a larger base storage capacity of 256GB.

Google Pixel 7a best Black Friday Deal - (25% off)

Combining Google's powerful Tensor G2 processor with 8 GB of RAM makes handling daily tasks a breeze for the Google Pixel 7a. The front panel of the device is a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Google Pixel 7a is an amazing option for those searching for an Android that won't break your pocket during the Black Friday Sale.

The camera module of this device is arguably the best considering this price range and produces vibrant HDR and crisp nightscape shots. The battery life is also good if you don't plan to use this smartphone for long gaming sessions.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max best Black Friday Deal - (70% off with trade-in and carrier activation)

This is, hands down, the best early Black Friday deal on an iPhone. Best Buy is offering $1000 off on the iPhone 15 Pro Max upon successful trade-in, along with qualified activation of Verizon and AT&T. The best part is that this offer is valid on all models of the iPhone 15 series. So, if you don't want to get the high-end Pro Max, you can always opt for other iPhone 15 series devices.

When it comes to cameras, gaming, videography, display, and all other aspects, this smartphone is the clear winner if you aren't concerned about your budget.

