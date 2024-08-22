Best Black Myth Wukong controller settings

Achieving the optimal controller settings in Black Myth Wukong will help you maneuver your in-game character during combat and effectively utilize various skills. The game features a multitude of spells and abilities that you can obtain by progressing. Consequently, executing specific abilities is necessary to overcome challenging bosses while skillfully dodging their attacks.
In this guide, we provide the best controller settings to help improve your gameplay experience.
Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's experience.
Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time
What are the best controller settings for Black Myth Wukong?
Although Black Myth Wukong is classified as an RPG, it exhibits characteristics akin to other Soulslike titles due to its demanding gameplay and narrative style. Additionally, you may find the controller configurations to be distinct from typical role-playing games, as developer GameScience has introduced a specific set of controls for this title.
Thus, it is essential to understand the right settings to effectively employ optimal combat mechanics during challenging boss encounters or while exploring. With that said, here are the recommended control settings for Black Myth Wukong across different devices:
Mouse and Keyboard
Movement:
- Move Forward: W
- Move Backward: S
- Move Left: A
- Move Right: D
- Sprint: Left Shift
- Summon Somersault Cloud: 5
- Dodge: Space
- Jump: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Alt
- Interact: E
- Photo Mode: P
Battle:
- Light Attack: Left click
- Heavy Attack: Right click
- Lock-On/Remove Lock-On: G
- Use Gourd: R
- Use Item: Q
- Use Mysticism: 1
- Use Alteration: 2
- Use Strand: 3
- Use Transformation: 4
- Staff Spin: V
- Switch to Smash Stance: Z
- Switch to Pillar Stance: X
- Switch to Thurst Stance: C
- Use Vessel: T
- Use Spirit Skills: F
Also read: How to get Arhat Gold Piece and Loong Scales (Legendary items) in Black Myth Wukong
Xbox controller (Type B)
- Move: Left stick
- Sprint: Left stick button
- Light Attack: RB
- Heavy Attack: RT
- Staff Spin: Y
- Dodge: B
- Jump: A
- Interact: X
- Lock-On/Remove Lock-On: Right stick button
- Photo Mode: LT + View button
- Use On-Hands: LT + D-Pad
- Use Spell: LT + Y/B/A/X
- Use Gourd: LB
- Switch to Thurst Stance: Right D-Pad
- Switch to Smash Stance: Left D-Pad
- Switch to Pillar Stance: Up D-Pad
- Menu: View button
Also read: Best Black graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti
PlayStation controller (Type B)
- Move: Left stick
- Sprint: L3
- Light Attack: R1
- Heavy Attack: R2
- Staff Spin: Triangle
- Dodge: Circle
- Jump: Cross
- Interact: Square
- Lock-On/Remove Lock-On: R3
- Photo Mode: L2 + Touchpad left
- Use On-Hands: L2 + D-Pad
- Use Spell: L2 + Triangle/Circle/Cross/Square
- Use Gourd: L1
- Switch to Thurst Stance: Right D-Pad
- Switch to Smash Stance: Left D-Pad
- Switch to Pillar Stance: Up D-Pad
- Menu: View button
That concludes our guide to the best controller settings for Black Myth Wukong.
Check out more Black Myth Wukong gameplay guides:
- Is there a photo mode in Wukong?
- How to increase the Focused Attack count
- Is Black Myth Wukong a multiplayer game?