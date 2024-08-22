Best Black Myth Wukong controller settings

Achieving the optimal controller settings in Black Myth Wukong will help you maneuver your in-game character during combat and effectively utilize various skills. The game features a multitude of spells and abilities that you can obtain by progressing. Consequently, executing specific abilities is necessary to overcome challenging bosses while skillfully dodging their attacks.

In this guide, we provide the best controller settings to help improve your gameplay experience.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's experience.

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

What are the best controller settings for Black Myth Wukong?

Although Black Myth Wukong is classified as an RPG, it exhibits characteristics akin to other Soulslike titles due to its demanding gameplay and narrative style. Additionally, you may find the controller configurations to be distinct from typical role-playing games, as developer GameScience has introduced a specific set of controls for this title.

Thus, it is essential to understand the right settings to effectively employ optimal combat mechanics during challenging boss encounters or while exploring. With that said, here are the recommended control settings for Black Myth Wukong across different devices:

Mouse and Keyboard

The recommended settings for mouse and keyboard (Image via GameScience)

Movement:

Move Forward : W

: W Move Backward : S

: S Move Left : A

: A Move Right : D

: D Sprint : Left Shift

: Left Shift Summon Somersault Cloud : 5

: 5 Dodge : Space

: Space Jump : Left Ctrl

: Left Ctrl Walk : Left Alt

: Left Alt Interact : E

: E Photo Mode: P

Battle:

Light Attack : Left click

: Left click Heavy Attack : Right click

: Right click Lock-On/Remove Lock-On : G

: G Use Gourd : R

: R Use Item : Q

: Q Use Mysticism : 1

: 1 Use Alteration : 2

: 2 Use Strand : 3

: 3 Use Transformation : 4

: 4 Staff Spin : V

: V Switch to Smash Stance : Z

: Z Switch to Pillar Stance : X

: X Switch to Thurst Stance : C

: C Use Vesse l: T

l: T Use Spirit Skills: F

Xbox controller (Type B)

The recommended settings for Xbox controllers (Image via GameScience)

Move : Left stick

: Left stick Sprint : Left stick button

: Left stick button Light Attack : RB

: RB Heavy Attack : RT

: RT Staff Spin : Y

: Y Dodge : B

: B Jump : A

: A Interact : X

: X Lock-On/Remove Lock-On : Right stick button

: Right stick button Photo Mode : LT + View button

: LT + View button Use On-Hands : LT + D-Pad

: LT + D-Pad Use Spell : LT + Y/B/A/X

: LT + Y/B/A/X Use Gourd : LB

: LB Switch to Thurst Stance : Right D-Pad

: Right D-Pad Switch to Smash Stance : Left D-Pad

: Left D-Pad Switch to Pillar Stance : Up D-Pad

: Up D-Pad Menu: View button

PlayStation controller (Type B)

The recommended settings for PlayStation controllers (Image via GameScience)

Move : Left stick

: Left stick Sprint : L3

: L3 Light Attack : R1

: R1 Heavy Attack : R2

: R2 Staff Spin : Triangle

: Triangle Dodge : Circle

: Circle Jump : Cross

: Cross Interact : Square

: Square Lock-On/Remove Lock-On : R3

: R3 Photo Mode : L2 + Touchpad left

: L2 + Touchpad left Use On-Hands : L2 + D-Pad

: L2 + D-Pad Use Spell : L2 + Triangle/Circle/Cross/Square

: L2 + Triangle/Circle/Cross/Square Use Gourd : L1

: L1 Switch to Thurst Stance : Right D-Pad

: Right D-Pad Switch to Smash Stance : Left D-Pad

: Left D-Pad Switch to Pillar Stance : Up D-Pad

: Up D-Pad Menu: View button

That concludes our guide to the best controller settings for Black Myth Wukong.

