Best Borderlands 4 settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S

Borderlands 4 is out on PC, bringing its trademark cel-shaded visuals and action-packed chaos in a sprawling open world. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, the game is quite graphically demanding, judging by its system requirements. Early-access performance so far has been concerning for fans, as the game struggles to maintain high framerates even on powerful setups.

So, regardless of how good a GPU you use, it is recommended that you tweak the in-game settings if you want decent performance. This guide will look into the best BL4 settings for PCs featuring mid-range graphics cards.

The best settings for Borderlands 4 on all consoles (PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X/S)

Borderlands 4 runs the best on the PlayStation 5 Pro (Image via 2K Games)

Being the best performers on the list, the game runs and looks incredible on the PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X. However, in terms of graphics settings, we recommend sticking to the Performance mode alone on all consoles. This is because game performance would struggle to hit 60 FPS on Quality mode.

However, if you do want to turn on Quality mode, we recommend that only for PS5 Pro and Xbox Series X users. Even on these powerful consoles, the game does not cross 30 FPS in this mode.

The "Look Sensitivity" setting is more of a personal preference than just using the recommended settings. While we recommend 1.5 sensitivity, feel free to increase or decrease this based on how you feel when you play.

The Gameplay settings and Accessibility settings do not affect performance, so make sure to set them according to your liking.

Here are the best settings on the PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S:

Visuals

Graphics Preset: Performance

Performance Calibrate Display: Calibrate

Calibrate Calibrate HUD Area: Edit

Edit Split Screen Orientation: Horizontal

Controls - Basic

Horizontal Look Sensitivity: 1.50

1.50 Vertical Look Sensitivity: 1.50

1.50 Horizontal Aim Sensitivity: 1.50

1.50 Vertical Aim Sensitivity: 1.50

1.50 Invert Look X-Axis: 1.00

1.00 Invert Look Y-Axis: Off

Off Toggle Guide: On

On Toggle ADS: Off

Off ADS Snap to Target: On

On Aim Assist: On

On Aim Recentering: Off

Off Cursor Speed: 0.6

0.6 Invert Cursor X-Axis: Off

Off Invert Cursor Y-Axis: Off

Controls - Advanced

Invert Forward Movement: Off

Off Invert Strafe Movement: Off

Off Left Stick Inner Deadzone: 25%

25% Left Stick Outer Deadzone: 10%

10% Left Stick Inner Axial Deadzone: 7.5

7.5 Left Stick Outer Axial Deadzone: 15.0

15.0 Right Stick Inner Deadzone: 25%

25% Right Stick Outer Deadzone: 10%

10% Right Stick Inner Axial Deadzone: 7.5

7.5 Right Stick Outer Axial Deadzone: 15.0

Also read: Best Borderlands 4 settings for low-end GPUs

Best Borderlands 4 settings for PS5

For the standard PS5, we recommend using the Performance mode. It is quite clear that Borderlands 4 is demanding, but it becomes even more evident when you see framerate drop to as low as 45 FPS in Performance mode. However, on less-demanding scenes, performance goes up to 60 FPS in this setting.

Graphics Preset: Performance

Performance Calibrate Display: Calibrate

Calibrate Calibrate HUD Area: Edit

Edit Split Screen Orientation: Horizontal

Best Borderlands 4 settings for PS5 Pro

Even with the same graphics mode, the visuals on PS5 Pro look slightly better compared to those of the standard PS5. In Performance mode, the game maintains a stable 60 FPS framerate. However, in Quality mode, it does not cross the 30 FPS limit. Nevertheless, gameplay is still smooth and looks much more realistic, with better shadows and textures.

Graphics Preset: Performance

Performance Calibrate Display: Calibrate

Calibrate Calibrate HUD Area: Edit

Edit Split Screen Orientation: Horizontal

Best Borderlands 4 settings for the Xbox Series X and Series S

BL4 looks incredible on the Xbox Series X (Image via Xbox)

Visuals are considerably better on the Xbox Series X. Apart from just textures, features like shadows and characters look better on the Series X. If you don't mind the 30 FPS frame cap, use Quality mode. However, if you want smoother performance, go for Performance mode.

The Xbox Series S has no graphics settings to change. So you can't choose between Performance and Quality modes. Even without any changes in the settings, the game runs at just 30 FPS, and does not cross it. Thus, the only thing you can calibrate or customize is your HUD.

This concludes the best Borderlands 4 settings on PS5, PS5 Pro, and the Xbox Series X/S. BL4 maintains a stable 60 FPS on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X when playing with performance mode. However, it does not cross the 30 FPS mark when playing in Quality mode on these consoles.

