Best Borderlands 4 settings for mid-range GPUs

Borderlands 4 is officially out on PC, bringing its trademark cel-shaded visuals and action-packed chaos in a sprawling open world. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, the game is quite graphically demanding, judging by its system requirements. Early-access performance so far has been concerning for fans, as the game struggles to maintain high framerates even on powerful setups.

Ad

Therefore, regardless of how good a GPU you're using, it is recommended that you tweak the in-game settings a bit if you want decent performance. This guide will look into the best BL4 settings for PCs featuring mid-range graphics cards.

The best settings for Borderlands 4 on mid-range GPUs

Borderlands 4 runs quite well at 1080p on mid-range GPUs (Image via 2K Games)

The recommended Nvidia graphics card for Borderlands 4 is the RTX 3080, suggesting that the game requires at least 10-12 GB VRAM to run at optimal conditions. This brings into the conversation 70- and 80-class cards like the RTX 3070, 3080, 4070, and 4080, including the Super and Ti GPU variants. Other cards like the RTX 5060 Ti and the RTX 5070 also fit into this category.

Ad

Trending

From AMD, we recommend the Radeon RX 6800 XT, which features 16 GB of VRAM. Other viable cards include the RX 7600 XT, RX 7700 XT, RX 7800 XT, and the RX 9060 XT and RX 9070 XT. Certain Intel cards, like the Arc B570, B580, and A770, are also excellent mid-range options for playing this game.

Here are the best settings for BL4 on mid-range cards:

Basic

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display Stats: None

None Limit Frame Rate: Off

Off Custom FPS Layout: 60 (greyed out)

60 (greyed out) Vertical Sync: Off

Off Calibrate HUB Area: As per preference

As per preference Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: 90

Ad

Advanced

Graphics Preset: High

High Anti-Aliasing: Enabled

Enabled Upscaling Method: DLSS

DLSS Upscaling Quality: Quality

Quality Spatial Upscaling Quality: Disabled (greyed out)

Disabled (greyed out) Scene Capture Quality: High

High Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off HLOD Loading Range: Far

Far Geometric Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Texture Streaming Speed: High

High Anisotropic Filtering Quality: x4

x4 Foliage Density: High

High Volumetric Fog: High

High Volumetric Cloud: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Directional Shadow Quality: High

High Volumetric Cloud Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Lighting Quality: High

High Reflections Quality: High

High Shading Quality: High

High Post-Process Quality: High

High Motion Blur Amount: 0.0

0.0 Motion Blur Quality: Medium

For cards featuring over 10-12 GB VRAM, running High graphics settings shouldn't be an issue. These GPUs are perfect for 1080p gaming, so we've stuck to that resolution for this settings preset. We've also enabled high-quality graphics for all parameters, which produces superb visuals on your mid-range setup.

Ad

Nvidia DLSS has been enabled and set to Quality mode. You can do the same on your AMD or Intel GPU by turning on FSR or XeSS, respectively. Upscaling helps improve overall performance and visual quality. Frame Generation could be turned on, but that's more of a preference at this point, as even without it, you'd be getting over 60-70 FPS. Turn it on only if you prioritize performance over graphics quality.

Ad

We recommend keeping Motion Blur set at Medium, as going any higher than that could negatively affect performance. Lastly, only enable VSync if you don't own a monitor that supports Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.

Also read: Best Borderlands 4 settings for low-end GPUs

That's it for the best Borderlands 4 settings for PCs featuring mid-range GPUs. The above settings should get you smooth framerates on your setup. However, please keep in mind that apart from a decent GPU, it is important to have an overall balanced PC setup, as the game is almost just as demanding in terms of other hardware aspects like CPU and RAM.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More