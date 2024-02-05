5 best Chromebooks in 2024

Choosing the best Chromebook for yourself can be difficult, depending on your specific needs and preferences. However, a good device tries to strike a balance between various factors like performance, build quality, display, battery, and price.

Chromebooks might not be able to perform like traditional Windows laptops and MacBooks, but their web-centric operation makes them ideal for online productivity. These devices run on Chrome-OS, which is a cloud-based operating system developed by Google, making them ideal devices for surfing the web, answering emails, or creating documents online.

Without any further ado, let’s look at the five best Chromebooks to consider in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Chromebooks to buy now?

1) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

One of the most affordable Chromebooks (Image via Lenovo/Amazon)

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is one of the best Chromebooks on the market. The reason is simple: its features-to-price ratio. This 11-inch laptop looks decent, has a solid keyboard, is flexible, and is very portable. The keyboard is detachable, which means it can also be used as a standalone tablet.

Specifications Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 Processor Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Display 10.9-inch IPS RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 128GB Price $329

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 boasts a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, which gives a smooth performance in day-to-day tasks.

Pros:

The display is good.

The price can go down to as low as $299 on sales.

You can take it anywhere, thanks to its highly portable size and design.

Cons:

Performance is not as expected.

Speakers are crummy.

2) Asus Chromebook Plus CX34

The Asus Chromebook offers various configuration options to choose from (Image via Asus)

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is available in different variants, ranging from budget to premium-level devices. Featuring a sharp 1080p display, generous RAM, and impressive performance, the device is one of the best Chromebooks available on the market.

Specifications Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 Processor Up to Intel Core i7-1255U Display 14.0-inch FHD RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 5128GB Price Starts at $399

The Asus Chromebook Plus CX34 is said to have MIL-STD-810 certification for durability. That means the device has undergone severe testing to hold up in extreme working environments, such as outdoor activities or industrial use.

Pros:

It has passed the MIL-STD-810 testing.

It has various configuration options to choose from.

Performance is good.

Cons:

Battery life is below average.

No expandable storage.

3) Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i 16”

One of the biggest Chromebooks (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i is one of the largest Chromebooks out there, with a massive 16-inch display. It boasts an Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. With two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, this is one of the best Chromebooks to buy in 2024.

Specifications Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i Processor Intel Core i3-1215U Display 16-inch IPS RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 128GB Price $459

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i offers more than 12 hours of battery life, which is quite impressive, given the size of its display. It also boasts a small cooling fan at the back to keep cool while performing heavy tasks.

Pros:

The display is big and bright.

Battery life is excellent.

It supports the latest Wi-Fi 6E.

Cons:

The keyboard is lackluster.

No dedicated video output.

4) Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Chromebook specially designed for gaming (Image via Acer/Amazon)

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE offers cloud-based PC gaming that is almost on par with any traditional Windows gaming laptop. It comes with a 120Hz display, an RGB keyboard, and a sturdy design. The device weighs around 3.75 pounds, which is relatively light compared to other Chromebooks or gaming laptops.

Specifications Acer Chromebook 516 GE Processor Intel Core i7 P-series processor Display 16-inch IPS RAM Up to 16GB Storage Up to 256GB Price $539

The Acer Chromebook 516 GE also has the Intel Core i7 P-series processor, powerful hardware, and other helpful features.

Pros:

Specially designed for gaming.

It comes with powerful hardware and software.

It features a 120Hz display and RGB keyboard.

Cons:

USB-C ports aren't Thunderbolt 4.

No touch screen.

5) HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

One of the best Chromebooks out there (Image via HP/Amazon)

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook boasts a brilliant 1200-nit touch screen, making text legible even in outdoor sunlight. The keyboard is spacious, and a fingerprint scanner is mounted for speedy and secure logins. The display contrast is deep, and the colors are rich and well-saturated. With two woofers and two tweeters, its speakers are exceptionally loud.

Specifications HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook Processor 12th Gen Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 7 Display 14-inch WXQGA RAM Up to 32GB Storage Up to 1TB Price Starts at $999

HP has also provided a free year of dedicated tech support for the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook.

Pros:

The display has a good brightness level, up to 1200nit.

One year of free dedicated chat and phone support.

Available in various configuration options.

Cons:

Higher models are a little expensive.

Heavier as compared to other competitors.

That concludes our list of the best Chromebooks in 2024. Each listed device has its pros and cons; you can pick any one based on your requirements.