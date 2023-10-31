Best Cities Skylines 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are superb graphics cards for playing the latest games at 1440p. These GPUs were launched in the last generation and have already been replaced by the much more capable RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.
Cities Skylines 2 is a new city-building simulator and one of the most demanding games released so far. It isn't optimized on PC, which adds to the plight of gamers with last-gen cards. So, they need to lower settings for the best experience.
The game bundles dozens of graphics options that can make fine-tuning cumbersome for players who just want to enjoy the sim. To play Cities Skylines 2 with the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti, we have listed the ideal combination in this article.
Cities Skylines 2 settings for RTX 3070
The RTX 3070 can easily play the city builder at 1440p with some visual compromises. We recommend a mix of medium and low settings, delivering high FPS even in a densely populated city. In addition, we suggest turning FSR on for smooth gameplay.
The detailed settings combination for the RTX 3070 is as follows:
- Show all resolutions: Off
- Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440 x 60 Hz
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: On
- Game cursor mode: Confined to window
- Depth of field mode: Physical
- Global graphics quality: Custom
- Dynamic resolution scale quality: Automatic
- Adaptive dynamic resolution scale: On
- Upsampling filter: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0
- Minimum resolution percentage scale: 50%
- Anti-aliasing quality: Low SMAA
- Anti-aliasing method: Subpixel morphological AA
- Anti-aliasing quality: Low
- Selection outlines multi samples: 4x
- Clouds quality settings: Medium
- Volumetric clouds: On
- Distance clouds: On
- Volumetric clouds shadows: Off
- Distance clouds shadows: On
- Fog quality settings: Enabled
- Volumetrics quality settings: Medium
- Budget: 0.3
- Resolution depth ratio: 0.7
- Ambient occlusion quality: Medium
- Maximum pixel radius: 40
- Fullscreen effect: On
- Step count: 6
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Fullscreen effect: On
- Ray steps: 64
- Denoiser radius: 0.5
- Half-resolution denoiser: Off
- Use second denoiser pass: On
- Depth tolerance: 0.1
- Reflections Quality: Low
- Transparent reflections: On
- Maximum ray steps: 32
- Depth of field quality: Low
- Near sample count: 3
- Near max radius: 2
- Far sample count: 4
- Far max radius: 5
- Resolution: Full
- High-quality filtering: Off
- Motion blur: Medium
- Samples count: 8
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Directional shadow resolution: 1,024
- Terrain casts shadows: On
- Terrain quality settings: Medium
- Subdivisions: 3
- Target patch size: 16
- Water quality settings: Medium
- Enable water flow: On
- Maximum tesselation factor: 6
- Tesselation fade start distance: 150
- Tesselation fade range: 1,850
- Level of detail: Medium
- Level of detail distance: 50%
- Cross-fade: On
- Max light count: 4,096
- Geometry cache limit: 1 GB
- Strict geometry limit: Off
- Animation quality: Medium
- Skinning quality: Two bones
- Texture quality settings: High
- Mip bias: 1
- Filter mode: Trilinear filtering
Cities Skylines 2 settings for RTX 3070 Ti
The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful and can handle Cities Skylines 2 with the medium settings applied without major performance hiccups.
The detailed settings list for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:
- Show all resolutions: Off
- Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440 x 60 Hz
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Vsync: On
- Game cursor mode: Confined to window
- Depth of field mode: Physical
- Global graphics quality: Custom
- Dynamic resolution scale quality: Automatic
- Adaptive dynamic resolution scale: On
- Upsampling filter: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0
- Minimum resolution percentage scale: 50%
- Anti-aliasing quality: Low SMAA
- Anti-aliasing method: Subpixel morphological AA
- Anti-aliasing quality: Low
- Selection outlines multi samples: 4x
- Clouds quality settings: Medium
- Volumetric clouds: On
- Distance clouds: On
- Volumetric clouds shadows: Off
- Distance clouds shadows: On
- Fog quality settings: Enabled
- Volumetrics quality settings: High
- Budget: 0.3
- Resolution depth ratio: 0.7
- Ambient occlusion quality: High
- Maximum pixel radius: 40
- Fullscreen effect: On
- Step count: 6
- Global illumination quality: High
- Fullscreen effect: On
- Ray steps: 64
- Denoiser radius: 0.5
- Half-resolution denoiser: Off
- Use second denoiser pass: On
- Depth tolerance: 0.1
- Reflections Quality: Medium
- Transparent reflections: On
- Maximum ray steps: 32
- Depth of field quality: Low
- Near sample count: 3
- Near max radius: 2
- Far sample count: 4
- Far max radius: 5
- Resolution: Full
- High-quality filtering: Off
- Motion blur: Medium
- Samples count: 8
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Directional shadow resolution: 1,024
- Terrain casts shadows: On
- Terrain quality settings: Medium
- Subdivisions: 3
- Target patch size: 16
- Water quality settings: Medium
- Enable water flow: On
- Maximum tesselation factor: 6
- Tesselation fade start distance: 150
- Tesselation fade range: 1,850
- Level of detail: Medium
- Level of detail distance: 50%
- Cross-fade: On
- Max light count: 4,096
- Geometry cache limit: 1 GB
- Strict geometry limit: Off
- Animation quality: Medium
- Skinning quality: Two bones
- Texture quality settings: Medium
- Mip bias: 1
- Filter mode: Trilinear filtering
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful graphics cards that can handle most video games at 1440p resolutions without major hiccups. However, Cities Skylines 2 is much more demanding than other titles. Hence, players will have to adjust for a decent experience.
With the above combinations applied, the game doesn't look the best, but it plays pretty well.