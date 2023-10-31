Best Cities Skylines 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are superb graphics cards for playing the latest games at 1440p. These GPUs were launched in the last generation and have already been replaced by the much more capable RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti.

Cities Skylines 2 is a new city-building simulator and one of the most demanding games released so far. It isn't optimized on PC, which adds to the plight of gamers with last-gen cards. So, they need to lower settings for the best experience.

The game bundles dozens of graphics options that can make fine-tuning cumbersome for players who just want to enjoy the sim. To play Cities Skylines 2 with the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti, we have listed the ideal combination in this article.

Cities Skylines 2 settings for RTX 3070

The RTX 3070 can easily play the city builder at 1440p with some visual compromises. We recommend a mix of medium and low settings, delivering high FPS even in a densely populated city. In addition, we suggest turning FSR on for smooth gameplay.

The detailed settings combination for the RTX 3070 is as follows:

Show all resolutions: Off

Off Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440 x 60 Hz

2560 x 1440 x 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: On

On Game cursor mode: Confined to window

Confined to window Depth of field mode: Physical

Physical Global graphics quality: Custom

Custom Dynamic resolution scale quality: Automatic

Automatic Adaptive dynamic resolution scale: On

On Upsampling filter: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 Minimum resolution percentage scale: 50%

50% Anti-aliasing quality: Low SMAA

Low SMAA Anti-aliasing method: Subpixel morphological AA

Subpixel morphological AA Anti-aliasing quality: Low

Low Selection outlines multi samples: 4x

4x Clouds quality settings: Medium

Medium Volumetric clouds: On

On Distance clouds: On

On Volumetric clouds shadows: Off

Off Distance clouds shadows: On

On Fog quality settings: Enabled

Enabled Volumetrics quality settings: Medium

Medium Budget: 0.3

0.3 Resolution depth ratio: 0.7

0.7 Ambient occlusion quality: Medium

Medium Maximum pixel radius: 40

40 Fullscreen effect: On

On Step count: 6

6 Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Fullscreen effect: On

On Ray steps: 64

64 Denoiser radius: 0.5

0.5 Half-resolution denoiser: Off

Off Use second denoiser pass: On

On Depth tolerance: 0.1

0.1 Reflections Quality: Low

Low Transparent reflections: On

On Maximum ray steps: 32

32 Depth of field quality: Low

Low Near sample count: 3

3 Near max radius: 2

2 Far sample count: 4

4 Far max radius: 5

5 Resolution: Full

Full High-quality filtering: Off

Off Motion blur: Medium

Medium Samples count: 8

8 Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Directional shadow resolution: 1,024

1,024 Terrain casts shadows: On

On Terrain quality settings: Medium

Medium Subdivisions: 3

3 Target patch size: 16

16 Water quality settings: Medium

Medium Enable water flow: On

On Maximum tesselation factor: 6

6 Tesselation fade start distance: 150

150 Tesselation fade range: 1,850

1,850 Level of detail: Medium

Medium Level of detail distance: 50%

50% Cross-fade: On

On Max light count: 4,096

4,096 Geometry cache limit: 1 GB

1 GB Strict geometry limit: Off

Off Animation quality: Medium

Medium Skinning quality: Two bones

Two bones Texture quality settings: High

High Mip bias: 1

1 Filter mode: Trilinear filtering

Cities Skylines 2 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

The settings page in Cities Skylines 2 (Image via Paradox Interactive)

The RTX 3070 Ti is slightly more powerful and can handle Cities Skylines 2 with the medium settings applied without major performance hiccups.

The detailed settings list for the RTX 3070 Ti is as follows:

Show all resolutions: Off

Off Screen resolution: 2560 x 1440 x 60 Hz

2560 x 1440 x 60 Hz Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Vsync: On

On Game cursor mode: Confined to window

Confined to window Depth of field mode: Physical

Physical Global graphics quality: Custom

Custom Dynamic resolution scale quality: Automatic

Automatic Adaptive dynamic resolution scale: On

On Upsampling filter: AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0 Minimum resolution percentage scale: 50%

50% Anti-aliasing quality: Low SMAA

Low SMAA Anti-aliasing method: Subpixel morphological AA

Subpixel morphological AA Anti-aliasing quality: Low

Low Selection outlines multi samples: 4x

4x Clouds quality settings: Medium

Medium Volumetric clouds: On

On Distance clouds: On

On Volumetric clouds shadows: Off

Off Distance clouds shadows: On

On Fog quality settings: Enabled

Enabled Volumetrics quality settings: High

High Budget: 0.3

0.3 Resolution depth ratio: 0.7

0.7 Ambient occlusion quality: High

High Maximum pixel radius: 40

40 Fullscreen effect: On

On Step count: 6

6 Global illumination quality: High

High Fullscreen effect: On

On Ray steps: 64

64 Denoiser radius: 0.5

0.5 Half-resolution denoiser: Off

Off Use second denoiser pass: On

On Depth tolerance: 0.1

0.1 Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Transparent reflections: On

On Maximum ray steps: 32

32 Depth of field quality: Low

Low Near sample count: 3

3 Near max radius: 2

2 Far sample count: 4

4 Far max radius: 5

5 Resolution: Full

Full High-quality filtering: Off

Off Motion blur: Medium

Medium Samples count: 8

8 Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Directional shadow resolution: 1,024

1,024 Terrain casts shadows: On

On Terrain quality settings: Medium

Medium Subdivisions: 3

3 Target patch size: 16

16 Water quality settings: Medium

Medium Enable water flow: On

On Maximum tesselation factor: 6

6 Tesselation fade start distance: 150

150 Tesselation fade range: 1,850

1,850 Level of detail: Medium

Medium Level of detail distance: 50%

50% Cross-fade: On

On Max light count: 4,096

4,096 Geometry cache limit: 1 GB

1 GB Strict geometry limit: Off

Off Animation quality: Medium

Medium Skinning quality: Two bones

Two bones Texture quality settings: Medium

Medium Mip bias: 1

1 Filter mode: Trilinear filtering

The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful graphics cards that can handle most video games at 1440p resolutions without major hiccups. However, Cities Skylines 2 is much more demanding than other titles. Hence, players will have to adjust for a decent experience.

With the above combinations applied, the game doesn't look the best, but it plays pretty well.