Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a turn-based RPG released on April 24, 2025. The game is visually stunning, featuring a moving storyline and intense combat mechanics. It's available on different platforms, like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

According to the Clair Obscur Expedition 33 minimum system requirements, the game requires at least a GTX 1060 to run smoothly. However, the GTX 1650 is not very far off in performance and can still handle the title at optimized settings. Those who own the GTX 1650 Super are more in luck, as it is slightly better than the GTX 1060.

This article lists the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the Intel GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super, to help you get the best performance, without compromising too much on visual quality.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended requirements, particularly the GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super GPUs.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for GTX 1650

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 looks incredible on the GTX 1650 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The GTX 1650 is slightly underpowered to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 at recommended settings. Thus, we have to go with the lowest graphics preset. Luckily, the card can handle the game at 1080p, especially with the lower graphics settings. We've also enabled XeSS image upscaling and set it to Quality mode, which should grant you more visual quality and performance.

With the settings mentioned, you should be able to see upwards of 50-55 FPS. We recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync technologies.

Here are the best settings for the GTX 1650:

General

Quick Preset: Low

Low Scaling Type: XeSS

XeSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 58.826%

58.826% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Enable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: Low

Low Shadows: Low

Low Global Illumination: Low

Low Reflection: Low

Low Post Process: Low

Low Texture: Low

Low Visual Effects: Low

Low Foliage: Low

Low Shading: Low

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super is more suitable for running the game smoothly (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The GTX 1650 Super is more on par with the GTX 1060, which is the minimum GPU requirement. Thus, it can handle the game better at 1080p, showing framerates over 50 FPS and even reaching 60 FPS during cutscenes. We've enabled a mix of low, medium, and high graphics settings for optimized performance.

Moreover, we've enabled XeSS upscaling and set it to Balanced mode. This gives equal priority to improving both visual quality and performance.

Here are the best settings for the GTX 1650 Super:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: XeSS

XeSS Scaling Mode: Balanced

Balanced Resolution Scale: 50%

50% Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: As per preference

As per preference Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Enable

Enable Chromatic Aberration: Enable

Enable Vignette: Enable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: Low

Low Global Illumination: Medium

Medium Reflection: Medium

Medium Post Process: Medium

Medium Texture: High

High Visual Effects: Medium

Medium Foliage: Low

Low Shading: Medium

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 close to 50 FPS on the GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super.

