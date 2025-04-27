Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a new turn-based RPG that was released on April 24, 2025. Made using Unreal Engine 5, it features a visually rich storyline with an intense combat system. The game is available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The system requirements of the game don't seem to be very demanding. It requires a minimum of the GTX 1060 or the Intel Arc A380. Thus, those who own the Intel Arc B570 should be able to run the game at relatively high settings without any performance-related issues.

As it's an Intel GPU, you can only use XeSS or FSR upscaling. Unfortunately, the game does not feature FSR upscaling, so you're left to choose between TSR or XeSS upscaling to improve performance. Thus, in order to obtain smoother framerates and better visual quality, it is crucial to moderate the settings.

This article will look at the best settings for Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on the Intel Arc B570.

Disclaimer: The following settings are for a system featuring well over the recommended system requirements, particularly an Intel Arc B570 GPU.

Best Clair Obscur Expedition 33 settings for Intel Arc B570

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 comfortably runs the game at 1080p on the Intel Arc B570 (Image via Kepler Interactive)

The game looks incredible at 1080p on the Intel Arc B570. We've moderated the settings but have primarily used High graphics settings, which should give you upwards of 60 FPS. We've also turned on XeSS upscaling and set it to Quality mode, which gives you a decent boost in performance and image quality.

We've abstained from using visual add-ons like Motion Blur, Film Grain, and Chromatic Aberration as they may affect performance. We recommend you only turn on VSync if you don't own a monitor that features Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.

These are the best settings for the Intel Arc B570:

General

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Scaling Type: XeSS

XeSS Scaling Mode: Quality

Quality Resolution Scale: 66.669% (Greyed out)

66.669% (Greyed out) Max FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited VSync: Disable

Disable Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Active Monitor: Default

Default Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Image

Gamma: 1

1 Contrast: 1

1 Brightness: 1

Post Process

Motion Blur: Disable

Disable Film Grain: Disable

Disable Chromatic Aberration: Disable

Disable Vignette: Disable

Rendering

Anti-Aliasing: High

High Shadows: High

High Global Illumination: High

High Reflection: High

High Post Process: High

High Texture: High

High Visual Effects: High

High Foliage: High

High Shading: Medium

Also read: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 difficulty settings explained - Which one should you go for?

With these settings enabled, you should be able to run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 at 60 FPS on the Intel Arc B570.

