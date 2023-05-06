Computer glasses have become increasingly popular among computer users as a solution to reduce eye strain caused by prolonged screen time. With the excessive usage of mobile phones, computers, and other digital devices becoming a part of our daily lives, it's important to protect our eyes from the harmful effects of blue light emitted by screens. Eye strain can lead to headaches, blurred vision, and other uncomfortable symptoms that affect productivity and overall well-being.

With so many options on the market, it can take time to choose the right pair. In this article, we'll explore the top five computer glasses for reducing eye strain. Whether you're looking for style, advanced lens technology, or affordability, there's an option on this list that's sure to fit your needs.

Top computer glasses to reduce eye strain

Here are the top five computer glasses that can help alleviate eye strain and make your screen time more comfortable:

1) Gunnar Optiks Intercept

Gunnar Optiks is a well-known brand in the computer glasses market, and for a good reason. The Gunnar Optiks Intercept glasses are designed to reduce eye strain by blocking blue light emitted by computer screens, smartphones, and other electronic devices. The glasses also feature a proprietary lens technology that enhances contrast and reduces glare.

The Gunnar Optiks Intercept glasses are available in various frame colors, and the lenses can be customized with a prescription if needed. They also come with a protective case for storage and transport.

2) Felix Gray Turing

The Felix Gray Turing glasses are another popular option for reducing eye strain. Like the Gunnar Optiks Intercept glasses, they feature lenses that block blue light and reduce glare. However, they also have a unique anti-reflective coating that helps to reduce reflections on the lens surface.

The Felix Gray Turing glasses are available in several frame colors and styles, and the lenses can also be customized with a prescription if needed. They come with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a protective case.

3) J+S Vision Blue Light Shield

The J+S Vision Blue Light Shield glasses are a more affordable option for those on a budget. They feature lenses that block blue light and reduce glare, but they don't have the same advanced lens technology as some of the other options on this list.

Despite their lower price point, the J+S Vision Blue Light Shield glasses are still effective at reducing eye strain. They're available in a variety of frame colors and styles, and they come with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a carrying pouch.

4) Cyxus Blue Light Filter Glasses

The Cyxus Blue Light Filter glasses are another affordable option for reducing eye strain. They feature lenses that block blue light and reduce glare, and they also have an anti-reflective coating to reduce reflections on the lens surface.

The Cyxus Blue Light Filter glasses are available in a variety of frame colors and styles, and they come with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a carrying case. They're also backed by a lifetime warranty, so you can feel confident about your purchase.

5) Eyekepper Vintage Computer Glasses

The Eyekepper Vintage Computer Glasses are a stylish option for those who want to reduce eye strain in style. They feature lenses that block blue light and reduce glare, and they have a unique vintage-inspired design.

The Eyekepper Vintage Computer Glasses are available in a variety of frame colors and styles, and they come with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a hard case. They're also backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try them out risk-free.

If you spend a lot of time in front of a computer screen and then get severe headaches, investing in a pair of glasses designed for PC users can help reduce eye strain and other associated symptoms. The Gunnar Optiks Intercept, Felix Gray Turing, J+S Vision Blue Light Shield, Cyxus Blue Light Filter, and Eyekepper Vintage Computer Glasses are all great options to consider. Choose the one that best fits your style and budget, and start enjoying the benefits of reduced eye strain today.

