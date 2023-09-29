Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are powerful GPUs for playing Counter-Strike 2. Although these cards could easily handle Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, CS2 introduces better visual effects and support for the latest graphics technologies and overhauls other aspects of the shooter. While this improves the gameplay experience and brings it to par with the latest releases, it also tanks framerates.
Moreover, high FPS is crucial in a competitive multiplayer shooter like CS2. Hence, you need to tweak the graphics and video settings accordingly to gain an edge over other players. The game bundles a ton of customizable options, which can make fine-tuning cumbersome. To help you, we will list the best settings for the 2060 and its Super sibling in this article.
Best Counter Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 2060
The RTX 2060 can handle Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p and 1440p resolutions but stick to the former for higher framerates. We recommend the high settings in the game for this GPU with multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) set to 4x for the best experience. You don't need to rely on temporal upscaling on the 2060.
The following settings work the best for the 2060 in Counter-Strike 2:
Video:
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video:
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x
- Global shadow quality: High
- Model/Texture detail: High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: High
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Best Counter Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
The RTX 2060 Super features significantly more rendering power than the older 2060. This allows gamers to get even higher framerates in Counter-Strike 2. You can easily play the game at 1440p with this GPU installed in your rig.
The following settings will work best for the card:
Video
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x
- Global shadow quality: High
- Model/Texture detail: High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: High
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Overall, the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super aren't the fastest cards out there, and they are aging at this point. But, in less demanding games like Counter-Strike 2, these GPUs continue to deliver solid performance. With the above settings applied, gamers will have zero framerate hiccups in the shooter.