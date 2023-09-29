Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super are powerful GPUs for playing Counter-Strike 2. Although these cards could easily handle Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, CS2 introduces better visual effects and support for the latest graphics technologies and overhauls other aspects of the shooter. While this improves the gameplay experience and brings it to par with the latest releases, it also tanks framerates.

Moreover, high FPS is crucial in a competitive multiplayer shooter like CS2. Hence, you need to tweak the graphics and video settings accordingly to gain an edge over other players. The game bundles a ton of customizable options, which can make fine-tuning cumbersome. To help you, we will list the best settings for the 2060 and its Super sibling in this article.

Best Counter Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 2060

The RTX 2060 can handle Counter-Strike 2 at 1080p and 1440p resolutions but stick to the former for higher framerates. We recommend the high settings in the game for this GPU with multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) set to 4x for the best experience. You don't need to rely on temporal upscaling on the 2060.

The following settings work the best for the 2060 in Counter-Strike 2:

Video:

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video:

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: High

High Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: High

High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Best Counter Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

The RTX 2060 Super features significantly more rendering power than the older 2060. This allows gamers to get even higher framerates in Counter-Strike 2. You can easily play the game at 1440p with this GPU installed in your rig.

The following settings will work best for the card:

Video

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: High

High Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: High

High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Overall, the RTX 2060 and 2060 Super aren't the fastest cards out there, and they are aging at this point. But, in less demanding games like Counter-Strike 2, these GPUs continue to deliver solid performance. With the above settings applied, gamers will have zero framerate hiccups in the shooter.