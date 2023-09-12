"I'm pulling more FPS in 1440p than in 1080p": CoD fans in disarray with Warzone 2's poor optimization

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is quite poorly optimized for the PC platform and causes bizarre performance drops with different settings turned on and off. A battle royale player and Reddit user, “tearsofthekingodm,” created a detailed post and expressed their dissatisfaction while stating,

This game [is] so poorly optimized, that I'm pulling more FPS in 1440p than in 1080p and more FPS in Al Mazrah than in Vondel. A few things I found out about this game that are so mind-boggling.

Warzone 2 has had several hiccups since it was released and caused severe performance drops with almost every major update. This has been a constant problem for Activision’s battle royale title and has caused a lot of commotion in the community. A permanent fix has yet to be deployed to put all the performance-related concerns to rest.

This article will highlight the community’s view on the current state of Warzone 2.

Warzone 2's terrible graphics optimization baffles CoD community

Call of Duty Warzone 2 has been constantly receiving loads of gameplay content with a list of different bugs and gameplay fixes. However, the overall performance of the battle royale is yet to see any major improvements for the PC platform as some of the most top-tier setups struggle to run the game.

This is a major concern, as enthusiastic builds cannot produce playable conditions without aggressively tuning down the settings.

The post is quite long and discusses three instances to point out the unoptimized state of Activision’s battle royale title. The first part provides information about the system that the player uses and states how they expected to secure around 250 Frames Per Second (FPS) at 1080p resolutions while struggling a bit in 1440p.

However, these assumptions quickly changed as the player cranked up the game to its highest settings to experience the beauty of the game.

The most notable difference that arrived with the highest graphics was the visual clutter. The problem arises with the amount of disturbances on the screen that makes it unplayable.

The post also contains a series of images in a hyperlink to provide visual examples. The player describes how the image quality was awful and could be improved by turning off all “Shadow and Lighting” settings.

Players commented supportively and stated how the performance issue was common for almost everyone playing on PC. Some of the most top-shelf hardware failed to deliver better FPS even with all the raw power. This is a critical point as the same battle royale title runs smoothly on consoles.

The post also outlines how the user managed to get more FPS at 1440p resolution compared to 1080p. The last point also mentions that Al Mazrah is better optimized than Vondel despite being a larger map. In theory, this should not be possible while preserving all other graphics settings and only changing the output resolution.

This further shows how the game is not properly optimized to run on PCs and suffers from unknown factors that deteriorate the overall gameplay experience.

