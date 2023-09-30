Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can play Counter-Strike 2 at high resolutions without breaking a sweat. These GPUs were initially launched as 4K gaming graphics cards in the last-gen Ampere lineup. They continue to deliver top-notch performance in the latest and most demanding video games, and the new shooter from Valve is no exception.

Performance in CS2 is a bit worse than what gamers used to get in CS:GO. However, with a few tweaks, CS2 also plays at sky-high framerates on the last-gen 80-class graphics cards. We will list the best settings combination for these GPUs in this article.

Best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 can handle CS2 with a mix of high and very high settings applied. We recommend setting multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) to 4x because 8x can tank performance. Besides this, we also recommend sticking to 1440p on the 3080 for high framerates.

The best settings for the GPU in Counter-Strike 2 are as follows:

Video:

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video:

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x MSAA

4x MSAA Global shadow quality: Very High

Very High Model/Texture detail: Very High

Very High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: Very High

Very High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is considerably more powerful than the base model. This allows gamers to crank up to 4K in Counter-Strike 2 without losing a fair share of performance. Apart from this, a mix of high and very high settings works best in this game.

Our recommendation for the best CS2 settings on the RTX 3080 Ti is as follows:

Video:

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video:

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x MSAA

4x MSAA Global shadow quality: Very High

Very High Model/Texture detail: Very High

Very High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: Very High

Very High Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Quality

Quality FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Both the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are powerful graphics cards built to handle the latest titles like Counter-Strike 2 without breaking a sweat. With the above settings applied, gamers can expect a solid experience in the competitive shooter without major performance issues.