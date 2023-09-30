Best Counter-Strike 2 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti can play Counter-Strike 2 at high resolutions without breaking a sweat. These GPUs were initially launched as 4K gaming graphics cards in the last-gen Ampere lineup. They continue to deliver top-notch performance in the latest and most demanding video games, and the new shooter from Valve is no exception.
Performance in CS2 is a bit worse than what gamers used to get in CS:GO. However, with a few tweaks, CS2 also plays at sky-high framerates on the last-gen 80-class graphics cards. We will list the best settings combination for these GPUs in this article.
Best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 can handle CS2 with a mix of high and very high settings applied. We recommend setting multisampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) to 4x because 8x can tank performance. Besides this, we also recommend sticking to 1440p on the 3080 for high framerates.
The best settings for the GPU in Counter-Strike 2 are as follows:
Video:
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video:
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x MSAA
- Global shadow quality: Very High
- Model/Texture detail: Very High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: Very High
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Best Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti is considerably more powerful than the base model. This allows gamers to crank up to 4K in Counter-Strike 2 without losing a fair share of performance. Apart from this, a mix of high and very high settings works best in this game.
Our recommendation for the best CS2 settings on the RTX 3080 Ti is as follows:
Video:
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video:
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x MSAA
- Global shadow quality: Very High
- Model/Texture detail: Very High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: Very High
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Quality
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Both the RTX 3080 and 3080 Ti are powerful graphics cards built to handle the latest titles like Counter-Strike 2 without breaking a sweat. With the above settings applied, gamers can expect a solid experience in the competitive shooter without major performance issues.