Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti isn't the best GPU for playing Counter-Strike 2. However, it can handle the competitive shooter with some tweaks to the settings. The GPU was launched over seven years ago and has long been replaced by more capable options like the GTX 1650 and RTX 3050. With a limited 4 GB video memory and its aging architecture, the graphics card is now falling behind in the latest titles.
That said, tweaking the settings in Counter-Strike 2 is essential to maintaining a high framerate in the game. This article will go over the best settings combination for the Pascal-based 50-class GPU from three generations ago.
Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
60 FPS isn't particularly hard to hit in Counter-Strike 2, given it's not a very demanding game. Even the GTX 1050 Ti can play the game at over 60 FPS with a mix of medium and high settings applied. We recommend turning FSR on to avoid major framerate drops in the first-person shooter.
The following settings combination works best for the GTX 1050 Ti:
Video
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x
- Global shadow quality: Medium
- Model/Texture detail: High
- Shader detail: High
- Particle detail: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Enabled
- High dynamic range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 100+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti
The GTX 1050 Ti can run Counter-Strike 2 at 100+ FPS with some tweaks to the settings. Do note that you'll have to rely on the lowest settings in the game with FSR turned on for the best experience.
The following settings combination works best for the title in this case:
Video
- Main menu background scenery: Inferno
- Color mode: Computer monitor
- Brightness: As per your preference
- Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display
Advanced video
- Boost player contrast: Enabled
- Wait for vertical sync: Disabled
- Current video values preset: Custom
- Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: None
- Global shadow quality: Low
- Model/Texture detail: Low
- Shader detail: Low
- Particle detail: Low
- Ambient occlusion: Disabled
- High dynamic range: Performance
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled
Although the GTX 1050 Ti has already fallen below the minimum recommendation for most modern video games, it can deliver a decent experience in Counter-Strike 2 with the above settings applied.