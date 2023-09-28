Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

The Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti isn't the best GPU for playing Counter-Strike 2. However, it can handle the competitive shooter with some tweaks to the settings. The GPU was launched over seven years ago and has long been replaced by more capable options like the GTX 1650 and RTX 3050. With a limited 4 GB video memory and its aging architecture, the graphics card is now falling behind in the latest titles.

That said, tweaking the settings in Counter-Strike 2 is essential to maintaining a high framerate in the game. This article will go over the best settings combination for the Pascal-based 50-class GPU from three generations ago.

Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 60+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

60 FPS isn't particularly hard to hit in Counter-Strike 2, given it's not a very demanding game. Even the GTX 1050 Ti can play the game at over 60 FPS with a mix of medium and high settings applied. We recommend turning FSR on to avoid major framerate drops in the first-person shooter.

The following settings combination works best for the GTX 1050 Ti:

Video

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: 4x

4x Global shadow quality: Medium

Medium Model/Texture detail: High

High Shader detail: High

High Particle detail: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Enabled

Enabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Best Counter-Strike 2 settings for 100+ FPS on Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti

The GTX 1050 Ti can run Counter-Strike 2 at 100+ FPS with some tweaks to the settings. Do note that you'll have to rely on the lowest settings in the game with FSR turned on for the best experience.

The following settings combination works best for the title in this case:

Video

Main menu background scenery: Inferno

Inferno Color mode: Computer monitor

Computer monitor Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Aspect ratio: Widescreen 16:9

Widescreen 16:9 Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Refresh rate: Maximum allowed by your display

Advanced video

Boost player contrast: Enabled

Enabled Wait for vertical sync: Disabled

Disabled Current video values preset: Custom

Custom Multisampling anti-aliasing mode: None

None Global shadow quality: Low

Low Model/Texture detail: Low

Low Shader detail: Low

Low Particle detail: Low

Low Ambient occlusion: Disabled

Disabled High dynamic range: Performance

Performance FidelityFX Super Resolution: Ultra Quality

Ultra Quality Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Although the GTX 1050 Ti has already fallen below the minimum recommendation for most modern video games, it can deliver a decent experience in Counter-Strike 2 with the above settings applied.