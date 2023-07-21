Best Crew Motorfest closed beta graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 and the 1650 Super continue to rank among the most popular video cards in the market, according to the Steam Hardware Survey charts. The graphics cards are powerful for playing the latest video games like The Crew Motorsport at 1080p with some tweaks to the graphics settings. In addition, it's super affordable, which makes the GPUs a superb option for most gamers.
Since these 50-class GPUs from a couple of generations ago don't pack a ton of graphics rendering power, gamers will have to tweak the settings in the upcoming racing title from Ubisoft to get a decent experience.
In this article, we will list the best settings for the cards to help gamers avoid some trial and error.
The Best Crew Motorfest graphics settings for GTX 1650
The GTX 1650 isn't very powerful. Thus, we recommend a mix of low and medium settings in the game. This ensures the title doesn't look like poop while maintaining a stable and high framerate.
The best graphics settings in The Crew Motorfest for the 1650 are as follows:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 1920 x 1080
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 30
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: Medium
- Shadows: Low
- Geometry: Medium
- Vegetation: Low
- Environment: Medium
- Terrain: Medium
- Volumetric FX: Low
- Depth of field: MLow
- Motion blur: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: Medium
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma: As per your preference
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
Best The Crew Motorfest graphics settings for GTX 1650 Super
The GTX 1650 Super is much faster than the original non-Super variant. It's almost comparable to the Radeon RX 6500 XT in rendering prowess. The best graphics settings for this card in The Crew Motorfest are as follows:
General
- Video adapter: Primary video card
- Display: Primary display
- Window mode: Borderless
- Window size: 1920 x 1080
- Render scale: 1.00
- Anti-aliasing: TAA
- V-sync: Off
- Framerate lock: 60
Quality
- Video preset: Custom
- Texture filtering: High
- Shadows: Medium
- Geometry: High
- Vegetation: Medium
- Environment: High
- Terrain: High
- Volumetric FX: High
- Depth of field: High
- Motion blur: High
- Ambient occlusion: SSAO
- Screen space reflection: Medium
Image calibration
- Dynamic range: sRGB
- SDR settings
- Brightness: 50
- Contrast: 50
- Gamma: As per your preference
HDR settings
- HDR black point: 100
- HDR white point: 0
- HDR brightness: 20
Overall, gamers with the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super must sacrifice a bit on the visual fidelity to get a decent framerate at 1080p. However, The Crew Motorfest is completely playable on these GPUs with little to no frame drops below 30 FPS.