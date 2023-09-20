Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Xbox Series X|S in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 is now out with a new update, and the Phantom Liberty expansion drops in a few days. This update brings improved visuals and performance on consoles. However, since both the PS5 and Xbox are based on AMD hardware, they miss out on these new advancements. The game still plays pretty well on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. Both the high-end $500 machines are capable of playing the title at 4K.

In this article, we will go over the graphics and video settings as well as some other relevant settings that you need to go through for the best experience in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best controller and gameplay settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X|S

There are dozens of settings to go over in Cyberpunk 2077, all of which alter the gameplay experience. Although the default settings work pretty well for the most part, there are some crucial tweaks that improve the experience on the Xbox.

Our recommendations for the best controller and gameplay settings in the game are as follows:

Controls

Controller vibration: 0

0 Steering sensitivity: 100

100 Inner dead zone: 0.10

0.10 Outer dead zone: 0.90

0.90 User interface haptic feedback: On

Controller

Control scheme: Alternative

Vehicle

Hold to fire: On

On Reverse camera toggle input: Off

Off Camera auto reset time: 3

3 Third-person perspective camera angle: Low

First-person camera (Mouse)

Horizontal sensitivity: 5

5 Invert horizontal axis: Off

Off Vertical sensitivity: 5

5 Invert vertical axis: Off

Off Zoom sensitivity reduction: 1

Third-person camera (Mouse)

Horizontal sensitivity: 3

3 Invert horizontal axis: Off

Off Vertical sensitivity: 3

3 Invert vertical axis: Off

First-person camera (Controller)

Horizontal sensitivity: 18

18 Invert horizontal axis: Off

Off Vertical sensitivity: 10

10 Invert vertical axis: Off

Off Zoom sensitivity reduction: 2

2 Show advanced options: Off

Third-person camera (Controller)

Horizontal sensitivity: 10

10 Invert horizontal axis: 10

10 Vertical sensitivity: 10

10 Vertical sensitivity: 10

10 Invert vertical axis: Off

Off Response curve: Recommended

Gameplay

Difficulty

Game difficulty: Hard

Hard Aim assist: Standard

Standard Snap to target: On

On Aim assist - Melee combat: Standard

Standard Aim assist - Vehicle combat: On

On Adaptive camera motions: Full

Full Weapon sway: On weapon

Miscellaneous

Tutorials: On

On Skipping dialogues: By line

By line Enable cross-platform saves: On

On Enable analytics: On

On Photo mode enabled: On

Holocalls

Skip NCPD dispatcher holocalls: On

On Skip holocalls from fixers: Off

Best graphics and video settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X|S

Graphics and video settings are pretty limited on both the PS5 and Xbox. The game bundles a Ray Tracing and Performance mode. Sticking to the latter is recommended because 60 FPS feels smooth in the first-person shooter. The visual differences, as per our recordings, are almost non-existent. The best settings combination is as follows:

Graphics

Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: On

Video

Graphics mode: Performance

Cyberpunk 2077 plays pretty well on the Xbox Series X and S. Although both consoles rely on dynamic resolutions to hit the framerate targets, the title looks fantastic with the new graphics improvements applied.