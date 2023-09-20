Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Xbox Series X|S in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 is now out with a new update, and the Phantom Liberty expansion drops in a few days. This update brings improved visuals and performance on consoles. However, since both the PS5 and Xbox are based on AMD hardware, they miss out on these new advancements. The game still plays pretty well on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. Both the high-end $500 machines are capable of playing the title at 4K.
In this article, we will go over the graphics and video settings as well as some other relevant settings that you need to go through for the best experience in Cyberpunk 2077.
Best controller and gameplay settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X|S
There are dozens of settings to go over in Cyberpunk 2077, all of which alter the gameplay experience. Although the default settings work pretty well for the most part, there are some crucial tweaks that improve the experience on the Xbox.
Our recommendations for the best controller and gameplay settings in the game are as follows:
Controls
- Controller vibration: 0
- Steering sensitivity: 100
- Inner dead zone: 0.10
- Outer dead zone: 0.90
- User interface haptic feedback: On
Controller
- Control scheme: Alternative
Vehicle
- Hold to fire: On
- Reverse camera toggle input: Off
- Camera auto reset time: 3
- Third-person perspective camera angle: Low
First-person camera (Mouse)
- Horizontal sensitivity: 5
- Invert horizontal axis: Off
- Vertical sensitivity: 5
- Invert vertical axis: Off
- Zoom sensitivity reduction: 1
Third-person camera (Mouse)
- Horizontal sensitivity: 3
- Invert horizontal axis: Off
- Vertical sensitivity: 3
- Invert vertical axis: Off
First-person camera (Controller)
- Horizontal sensitivity: 18
- Invert horizontal axis: Off
- Vertical sensitivity: 10
- Invert vertical axis: Off
- Zoom sensitivity reduction: 2
- Show advanced options: Off
Third-person camera (Controller)
- Horizontal sensitivity: 10
- Invert horizontal axis: 10
- Vertical sensitivity: 10
- Vertical sensitivity: 10
- Invert vertical axis: Off
- Response curve: Recommended
Gameplay
Difficulty
- Game difficulty: Hard
- Aim assist: Standard
- Snap to target: On
- Aim assist - Melee combat: Standard
- Aim assist - Vehicle combat: On
- Adaptive camera motions: Full
- Weapon sway: On weapon
Miscellaneous
- Tutorials: On
- Skipping dialogues: By line
- Enable cross-platform saves: On
- Enable analytics: On
- Photo mode enabled: On
Holocalls
- Skip NCPD dispatcher holocalls: On
- Skip holocalls from fixers: Off
Best graphics and video settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X|S
Graphics and video settings are pretty limited on both the PS5 and Xbox. The game bundles a Ray Tracing and Performance mode. Sticking to the latter is recommended because 60 FPS feels smooth in the first-person shooter. The visual differences, as per our recordings, are almost non-existent. The best settings combination is as follows:
Graphics
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: On
Video
- Graphics mode: Performance
Cyberpunk 2077 plays pretty well on the Xbox Series X and S. Although both consoles rely on dynamic resolutions to hit the framerate targets, the title looks fantastic with the new graphics improvements applied.