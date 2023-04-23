Best Dead Island 2 graphics for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070Ti

Dead Island 2 is finally here on all major consoles and PCs, and one may wonder what the best settings are for their own hardware, including Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070Ti. Developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver, the sequel to the 2011 survival-horror title takes the gore and action to the sunny coast of Los Angeles.

Best Nvidia RTX 4070Ti settings for Dead Island 2

The Nvidia RTX 4070Ti was originally unveiled as a 12GB variant of the 4080. However, following the controversy over misleading names, Nvidia unlaunched the GPU and re-released it as 4070Ti. With 7680 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6X memory based on the latest generation of Ada Lovelace architecture, the 4070Ti can handle any modern title at 1080p or 1440p.

Dead Island 2 was developed targeting the last-generation hardware. While it does not feature DLSS or ray tracing, it can easily hit more than 60fps with all the settings tuned up. The game offers several settings options for players to tweak and achieve their desired performance.

Let's take a look at the game's best settings for Nvidia RTX 4070Ti.

Display Settings

Resolution: 1920x1080 / 2560x1440 (Depends on the native resolution of the player's monitor)

1920x1080 / 2560x1440 (Depends on the native resolution of the player's monitor) Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: 90 (Depends on the player's preference)

90 (Depends on the player's preference) Motion Blur: 0

Advanced Display Settings

Overall Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: Ultra

Ultra Post Processing: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Textures: Ultra

Ultra Effects: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Details: Ultra

Ultra SSAO: Ultra

Ultra Indirect Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Screen Space Reflections: Ultra

Ultra Shading Quality: Ultra

Ultra AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Off

Off AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: Off

Best Nvidia RTX 4070 settings for Dead Island 2

Nvidia RTX 4070 is the latest GPU from team Green, packing 5888 CUDA cores and the same 12GB GDDR6X memory as its older brother. While it may not be a massive step up from the last generation's 3070, it is more than capable enough to play any modern title at 1080p or 1440p tuned to ultra, including Dead Island 2. That said, let's look at the best settings for the game on 4070.

All in all, both Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070Ti are capable enough GPUs to play the game at ultra settings on both 1080p and 1440p. Dead Island 2 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

