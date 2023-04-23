Best Dead Island 2 graphics for Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070Ti

Dead Island 2 is finally here on all major consoles and PCs, and one may wonder what the best settings are for their own hardware, including Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070Ti. Developed by Dambuster Studios and published by Deep Silver, the sequel to the 2011 survival-horror title takes the gore and action to the sunny coast of Los Angeles.
Best Nvidia RTX 4070Ti settings for Dead Island 2
The Nvidia RTX 4070Ti was originally unveiled as a 12GB variant of the 4080. However, following the controversy over misleading names, Nvidia unlaunched the GPU and re-released it as 4070Ti. With 7680 CUDA cores and 12GB GDDR6X memory based on the latest generation of Ada Lovelace architecture, the 4070Ti can handle any modern title at 1080p or 1440p.
Dead Island 2 was developed targeting the last-generation hardware. While it does not feature DLSS or ray tracing, it can easily hit more than 60fps with all the settings tuned up. The game offers several settings options for players to tweak and achieve their desired performance.
Let's take a look at the game's best settings for Nvidia RTX 4070Ti.
Display Settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080 / 2560x1440 (Depends on the native resolution of the player's monitor)
- Window Mode: Full Screen
- VSync: No
- Maximum Framerate: Unlimited
- Field of View: 90 (Depends on the player's preference)
- Motion Blur: 0
Advanced Display Settings
- Overall Quality: Ultra
- Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High
- View Distance: Ultra
- Post Processing: Ultra
- Shadows: Ultra
- Textures: Ultra
- Effects: Ultra
- Foliage Details: Ultra
- SSAO: Ultra
- Indirect Shadows: Ultra
- Screen Space Reflections: Ultra
- Shading Quality: Ultra
- AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Off
- AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: Off
Best Nvidia RTX 4070 settings for Dead Island 2
Nvidia RTX 4070 is the latest GPU from team Green, packing 5888 CUDA cores and the same 12GB GDDR6X memory as its older brother. While it may not be a massive step up from the last generation's 3070, it is more than capable enough to play any modern title at 1080p or 1440p tuned to ultra, including Dead Island 2. That said, let's look at the best settings for the game on 4070.
Display Settings
- Resolution: 1920x1080 / 2560x1440 (Depends on the native resolution of the player's monitor)
- Window Mode: Full Screen
- VSync: No
- Maximum Framerate: Unlimited
- Field of View: 90 (Depends on the player's preference)
- Motion Blur: 0
Advanced Display Settings
- Overall Quality: Ultra
- Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High
- View Distance: Ultra
- Post Processing: Ultra
- Shadows: Ultra
- Textures: Ultra
- Effects: Ultra
- Foliage Details: Ultra
- SSAO: Ultra
- Indirect Shadows: Ultra
- Screen Space Reflections: Ultra
- Shading Quality: Ultra
- AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Off
- AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: Off
All in all, both Nvidia RTX 4070 and RTX 4070Ti are capable enough GPUs to play the game at ultra settings on both 1080p and 1440p. Dead Island 2 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store.
