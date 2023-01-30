Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for the AMD Radeon RX 6600

Being a performance-segment card that's mainly targeted at 1080p gaming on a budget, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is among the cheapest options for playing modern AAA titles. In terms of value proposition, it beats both the RTX 3060 and the Arc A750, which is exactly why this GPU is extremely popular amongst budget gamers.

Unfortunately, the Motive Studio-developed Dead Space remake is a poorly optimized title for PC players, with the survival horror game struggling to maintain a steady 60 FPS at 4k on the incredibly powerful RTX 4090. As a result, weaker video cards like the RX 6600 will definitely have some problems keeping up.

Hence, we have compiled the best settings for the budget Team Red card in this guide. The following settings will help gamers get an enjoyable experience in the title.

The RX 6600 handles the Dead Space remake surprisingly well

The Radeon RX 6600 can run the Dead Space remake with certain compromises in visual quality at QHD. Interestingly, the RTX 3050 was able to support the title at 4k resolution after the application of certain upscaling technologies. The same applies to AMD's RX 6600, which is slightly more powerful than the entry-level Nvidia GPU.

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with the AMD RX 6600 at the best visual quality

2160p UHD Medium

With the following settings applied, the RX 6600 should be able to run the game at 4k:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 3840x2160

3840x2160 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Balanced

Balanced Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Resolution : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

1440p High

Considering that the RX 6600 can handle quite a few games at 1440p, the Dead Space remake easily runs with these settings applied:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Volumetric Resolution : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: High

1080p Ultra

The best settings for FHD gaming are as follows:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

You can buy the RX 6600 from Amazon (for the US and internationally).

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with AMD RX 6600 for high framerates

The RX 6600 can run the Dead Space remake at over 60 FPS in 1080p with the following settings applied:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Balanced

Balanced Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Resolution : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

Although the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is a budget card for 1080p gaming, it's capable of running the Dead Space remake remarkably well. Gamers can even enjoy the game at 4k 30 FPS with a few compromises in visual quality, which clearly showcases the raw power that this video card packs.

