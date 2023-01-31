Best Dead Space remake graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super

Dead Space is a survival horror game that was first released in 2008. The game was well-received by both critics and players and was praised for its horror elements and innovative gameplay.

It has now been remastered and features updated graphics and improved gameplay. If you're a fan of the original game or just looking for a good horror game to play, you'll want to make sure you have the best graphics settings to fully enjoy the updated version of Dead Space.

If you have an Nvidia GTX 1660 or 1660 Super, you can enjoy this updated version of the game with some pretty decent graphics. In this article, we will look at the best graphics settings for the Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super to make the most of your gaming experience.

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can run the Dead Space remake surprisingly well

The Nvidia GTX 1660 and 1660 Super graphics cards provide a great combination between performance and price, and they are surprisingly capable of running the game. In this post, we'll examine the gameplay capabilities of different graphics cards and discuss what to anticipate while utilizing them for this timeless game.

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with the GTX 1660 and 1660 Super at the best visual quality

The best settings for FHD gaming are as follows:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA TAA Quality: High

High Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Ultra

: Ultra Shadow Quality: Ultra

Ultra Reflection Quality: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Resolution : Ultra

: Ultra Ambient Occlusion : RTAO

: RTAO Depth of Field Quality: High

Best graphics settings for the Dead Space remake with GTX 1660 and 1660 Super for high framerates

The GTX 1660 and 1660 Super can run the Dead Space remake at over 60 FPS in 1080p with the following settings applied:

Video Options:

Full Screen Mode : Full Screen

: Full Screen Full Screen Device : Monitor 1

: Monitor 1 Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Refresh Rate: As per your preference

As per your preference Vertical Sync: Off

Off High Dynamic Range : As per your preference

: As per your preference Brightness: As per your preference

As per your preference Motion Blur : As per your preference

: As per your preference Film Grain : As per your preference

: As per your preference Color Blind Mode : None

: None Color Blind Contrast : N/A

: N/A Dynamic Resolution Scale : Off

: Off Dynamic Resolution Scale Refresh Rate Target : N/A

: N/A Anti-Aliasing: FSR

FSR FSR Mode: Balanced

Balanced Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Light Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Volumetric Resolution : Low

: Low Ambient Occlusion : SSAO

: SSAO Depth of Field Quality: Low

Conclusion

If you have an Nvidia GTX 1660 or 1660 Super, you can enjoy this updated version of the game with some beautiful graphics settings. By keeping the resolution at 1920x1080, turning off anti-aliasing, and setting the shadow and texture quality to high, you can get the most out of your gaming experience and experience Dead Space's horror elements in a new light.

