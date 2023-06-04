Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT are solid mid-range cards for 1440p gaming. The GPUs are almost as powerful as the new RTX 4060 lineup and, thus, will stay relevant for some time to come. These cards are also great for playing not-so-graphics-intensive titles like Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6. They can easily handle these forgiving titles at up to 4K without breaking a sweat.
Since the latest Blizzard Entertainment game doesn't support FSR, framerates might be a bit choppy at UHD. Thus, the game is best enjoyed at QHD without facing major issues. Gamers can fine-tune the settings further to play the game at high framerates without performance hiccups.
This article will list the best graphics options combinations for the mid-range RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT cards from Team Red.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 10 GB is almost equivalent to the graphics card used in the PlayStation 5. Thus, the card is expected to play any modern GPU at high settings without lag. With the following settings applied, gamers can expect great performance at 2K 1440p resolution:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6700
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
4K gaming on the RX 6700 is possible, but we don't recommend it unless you are willing to drop the settings to a mixture of low and medium.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT
The RX 6700 XT is slightly higher-end than the non-XT variant. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings a little more at 1440p without sacrificing too much framerates:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 isn't a demanding game, and gamers with the Radeon RX 6700 and the RX 6700 XT can expect impressive performance at high resolutions.