Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT are solid mid-range cards for 1440p gaming. The GPUs are almost as powerful as the new RTX 4060 lineup and, thus, will stay relevant for some time to come. These cards are also great for playing not-so-graphics-intensive titles like Diablo 4 and Street Fighter 6. They can easily handle these forgiving titles at up to 4K without breaking a sweat.

Since the latest Blizzard Entertainment game doesn't support FSR, framerates might be a bit choppy at UHD. Thus, the game is best enjoyed at QHD without facing major issues. Gamers can fine-tune the settings further to play the game at high framerates without performance hiccups.

This article will list the best graphics options combinations for the mid-range RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT cards from Team Red.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 10 GB is almost equivalent to the graphics card used in the PlayStation 5. Thus, the card is expected to play any modern GPU at high settings without lag. With the following settings applied, gamers can expect great performance at 2K 1440p resolution:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6700

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

4K gaming on the RX 6700 is possible, but we don't recommend it unless you are willing to drop the settings to a mixture of low and medium.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 6700 XT

The RX 6700 XT is slightly higher-end than the non-XT variant. Thus, gamers can crank up the settings a little more at 1440p without sacrificing too much framerates:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 isn't a demanding game, and gamers with the Radeon RX 6700 and the RX 6700 XT can expect impressive performance at high resolutions.

