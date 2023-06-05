Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX are super-high-end RDNA 3-based graphics cards from Team Red. They are designed to play the latest AAA titles at the highest settings and resolutions without a hiccup. Thus, it is no surprise that the cards can run Diablo 4 without a problem.
The latest Blizzard-made action RPG isn't very taxing on the hardware. Gamers can get away with an old RX 580 in this title. An AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX are way overkill for this game. However, these GPUs are great options for high refresh rate gaming at 4K.
This article will list the best options for a high framerate experience at UHD with the AMD flagship GPUs.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7900 XT
The Radeon RX 7900 XT is a high-end $799 GPU that competes against the RTX 4080 and the 4070 Ti. The GPU brings strong 4K performance to the table. The GPU is among the most value-for-money high-end graphics cards out there.
The best settings for Diablo 4 are listed below:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7900 XTX
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is Team Red's highest-end graphics card. The GPU is built from the ground up for 4K gaming and competes with the RTX 4080, beating the Nvidia video card in almost every workload.
The best Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RX 7900 XTX are as follows:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
It is worth noting that the above settings will run the game at high framerates. Gamers can crank up the settings to the absolute highest in Diablo 4 and still get away with solid playable framerates.