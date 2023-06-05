Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX are super-high-end RDNA 3-based graphics cards from Team Red. They are designed to play the latest AAA titles at the highest settings and resolutions without a hiccup. Thus, it is no surprise that the cards can run Diablo 4 without a problem.

The latest Blizzard-made action RPG isn't very taxing on the hardware. Gamers can get away with an old RX 580 in this title. An AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX are way overkill for this game. However, these GPUs are great options for high refresh rate gaming at 4K.

This article will list the best options for a high framerate experience at UHD with the AMD flagship GPUs.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7900 XT

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is a high-end $799 GPU that competes against the RTX 4080 and the 4070 Ti. The GPU brings strong 4K performance to the table. The GPU is among the most value-for-money high-end graphics cards out there.

The best settings for Diablo 4 are listed below:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (16:9 Widescreen)

3840 x 2160 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings for AMD RX 7900 XTX

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is Team Red's highest-end graphics card. The GPU is built from the ground up for 4K gaming and competes with the RTX 4080, beating the Nvidia video card in almost every workload.

The best Diablo 4 graphics settings for the RX 7900 XTX are as follows:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Off

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

It is worth noting that the above settings will run the game at high framerates. Gamers can crank up the settings to the absolute highest in Diablo 4 and still get away with solid playable framerates.

