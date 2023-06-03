Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2070 and 2070 Super

Diablo runs at high resolutions on the Turing-based RTX 2070 and the 2070 Super, and both the GPUs pack enough graphics rendering horsepower to run the latest Capcom title without frame drops. In addition, the latest Diablo game has been optimized quite well for PC, which means that it can run smoothly even on slightly older graphics cards.
With some tweaks to the settings, gamers can easily get over 75 frames in the game on the 70-class GPUs that are a few generations old. However, Diablo has a ton of graphics settings that can be tweaked, so fine-tuning the options for the best performance can be intimidating.
Thus, in this article, we will help gamers on the 2070 and the 2070 Super change the graphics settings of Diablo 4 to get a solid experience in the action RPG.
Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2070
The RTX 2070 can easily handle Diablo 4 at 1440p with a mix of medium and high settings applied. The following combination will easily run the game at over 60 FPS. If you drop everything to medium, the framerate will go over 90.
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super
The RTX 2070 Super is slightly more powerful than its older non-Super sibling, so gamers can apply a slightly higher graphics preset in this title and still enjoy stable framerates.
The best settings combination for Diablo 4 is listed below:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super
- Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Temporal Reconstruction: Off
- DLSS: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Highest
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: Highest
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Overall, Diablo 4 isn't a very resource-intensive title. Because of this, even some entry-level cards like the GTX 1650 can maintain a solid 60 FPS in the game. Gamers on high-end GPUs, like the RTX 2070 and the 2070 Super, are unlikely to encounter any major problems when running the latest Capcom release.