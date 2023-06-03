Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2070 and 2070 Super

Diablo runs at high resolutions on the Turing-based RTX 2070 and the 2070 Super, and both the GPUs pack enough graphics rendering horsepower to run the latest Capcom title without frame drops. In addition, the latest Diablo game has been optimized quite well for PC, which means that it can run smoothly even on slightly older graphics cards.

With some tweaks to the settings, gamers can easily get over 75 frames in the game on the 70-class GPUs that are a few generations old. However, Diablo has a ton of graphics settings that can be tweaked, so fine-tuning the options for the best performance can be intimidating.

Thus, in this article, we will help gamers on the 2070 and the 2070 Super change the graphics settings of Diablo 4 to get a solid experience in the action RPG.

Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2070

The RTX 2070 can easily handle Diablo 4 at 1440p with a mix of medium and high settings applied. The following combination will easily run the game at over 60 FPS. If you drop everything to medium, the framerate will go over 90.

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 2070 Super

The RTX 2070 Super is slightly more powerful than its older non-Super sibling, so gamers can apply a slightly higher graphics preset in this title and still enjoy stable framerates.

The best settings combination for Diablo 4 is listed below:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Resolution: 2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560*1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off DLSS: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Highest

Highest Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Overall, Diablo 4 isn't a very resource-intensive title. Because of this, even some entry-level cards like the GTX 1650 can maintain a solid 60 FPS in the game. Gamers on high-end GPUs, like the RTX 2070 and the 2070 Super, are unlikely to encounter any major problems when running the latest Capcom release.

