Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 3050

Diablo 4 is an action RPG from the talented developers at Blizzard Entertainment. Currently, the game's Early Access phase is live for players who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition of the title. It is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Unlike most new launches of 2023, the PC port of Diablo 4 is well-optimized. For instance, the developers recommend using only an RTX 2060 to play the game at 1080p.

RTX 3050 is an entry-level gaming GPU from Nvidia. It was released in 2022 and was the go-to choice for users who didn't want to spend a fortune on 1080p gaming. The RTX 3050 delivers similar performances as that of the RTX 2060 and hence, faces no trouble in playing the game at 1080p.

That said, players will need to tweak a few settings here and there to attain stable framerates and a consistent gaming experience. To assist players in optimizing their game, this guide covers the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 3050.

Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 3050

RTX 3050 does a pretty job at playing Diablo 4. As mentioned earlier, the GPU is comparable to the RTX 2060. While gamers can play the game at Ultra settings using the 3050, the experience would be sub-optimal.

Diablo 4 relies heavily on combat. Hence, players must optimize their game in such a way that they receive consistently high framerates without sacrificing image quality by much.

Keeping this in mind, the following settings are recommended for Diablo 4 with the RTX 3050:

Display:

Display: Windowed (Fullscreen)

Windowed (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Resolution: 1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen)

1920x1080 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance:

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Temporal Reconstruction: Off

Off Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 10

10 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled

Quality:

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: Highest

Highest Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 system requirements

As mentioned earlier, despite being a 2023 release, the system requirements for Diablo 4 are quite modest. It will run well even on older GPUs such as GTX 660, which was launched back in 2012. That said, here's what Blizzard Entertainment recommends for their latest game:

Minimum Requirements (1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350

: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280 DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium Requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X

: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 DirectX ®: Version 12

®: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

The above-mentioned settings will deliver gamers the most optimal experience in Diablo 4 with the RTX 3050. If fans are facing performance issues, experiencing visual artifacts, or other problems that take away from the overall experience, it is advised to update to the latest Nvidia GPU drivers to mitigate them.

