Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti

Diablo 4 is an action RPG from Blizzard Entertainment and is the fourth major installment in the series. The game is set to release on June 6, 2023. However, users who have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition can start playing it now, thanks to the Early Access. Diablo 4 launched with many improvements, including new graphical technologies such as DLSS 3, improved gameplay mechanics, and more.
RTX 4060 Ti is the latest mid-range GPU from Nvidia. Although it is based on a new architecture and technology, its performance is quite similar to the last-gen mid-range cards. That said, the GPU is by no means weak. The card performs much better than the recommended Nvidia RTX 2060 and can deliver exceptional performances in most new launches at 1080p, 1440p, and even 4K in some instances.
This guide will look closer at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4060 Ti.
Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 4060 Ti
When it comes to Blizzard's latest action RPG, Diablo 4, the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti runs the game without breaking a sweat. However, since it is a combat-focused game, the settings suggested in this guide will prioritize framerates with minimal reduction in image quality, which you won't notice in the heat of the action.
RTX 4060 Ti is roughly similar to the RTX 3060 Ti in terms of performance in most new releases. Hence, the settings suggested in this guide will also be similar. That said, here are the best graphics settings to use in Diablo 4 with the RTX 4060 Ti:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
- Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 6
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Limit Cutscene FPS: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: On
- Brightness: Calibrate to your liking
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- Nvidia DLSS: Off
- Frame Generation: Off
- Max Foreground FPS: 400
- Max Background FPS: 400
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Quality
- Texture Quality: High
- Anisotropic filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: High
- SSAO Quality: High
- Fog Quality: High
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: High
- Water Simulation Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium
- Geometric Complexity: High
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: On
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 system requirements
Diablo 4's system requirements are quite moderate. To get the game running, you don't need the latest and the greatest hardware as of 2023. Here are the system requirements along with the recommended settings for them as suggested by the developers, Blizzard Entertainment:
Minimum Requirements (1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Medium Requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
These are the most optimal settings for Diablo 4 on the RTX 4060 Ti. They will provide players with the best of both visuals and framerates. However, if users aren't satisfied with the results, they are advised to begin with these settings and then tweak them as per their preference.
For instance, users can turn on Frame Generation and DLSS for higher framerates or increase the game's resolution for better image quality.