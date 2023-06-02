Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for RTX 4060 Ti

Diablo 4 is an action RPG from Blizzard Entertainment and is the fourth major installment in the series. The game is set to release on June 6, 2023. However, users who have pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition can start playing it now, thanks to the Early Access. Diablo 4 launched with many improvements, including new graphical technologies such as DLSS 3, improved gameplay mechanics, and more.

RTX 4060 Ti is the latest mid-range GPU from Nvidia. Although it is based on a new architecture and technology, its performance is quite similar to the last-gen mid-range cards. That said, the GPU is by no means weak. The card performs much better than the recommended Nvidia RTX 2060 and can deliver exceptional performances in most new launches at 1080p, 1440p, and even 4K in some instances.

This guide will look closer at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 with the RTX 4060 Ti.

Diablo 4 graphics settings RTX 4060 Ti

When it comes to Blizzard's latest action RPG, Diablo 4, the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti runs the game without breaking a sweat. However, since it is a combat-focused game, the settings suggested in this guide will prioritize framerates with minimal reduction in image quality, which you won't notice in the heat of the action.

RTX 4060 Ti is roughly similar to the RTX 3060 Ti in terms of performance in most new releases. Hence, the settings suggested in this guide will also be similar. That said, here are the best graphics settings to use in Diablo 4 with the RTX 4060 Ti:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Resolution: 2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen)

2560x1440 (16:9 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 6

6 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Limit Cutscene FPS: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: On

On Brightness: Calibrate to your liking

Calibrate to your liking Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% Nvidia DLSS: Off

Off Frame Generation: Off

Off Max Foreground FPS: 400

400 Max Background FPS: 400

400 NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Quality

Texture Quality: High

High Anisotropic filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: High

High SSAO Quality: High

High Fog Quality: High

High Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: High

High Water Simulation Quality: High

High Anti-Aliasing Quality: Medium

Medium Geometric Complexity: High

High Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: On

On Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 system requirements

Diablo 4's system requirements are quite moderate. To get the game running, you don't need the latest and the greatest hardware as of 2023. Here are the system requirements along with the recommended settings for them as suggested by the developers, Blizzard Entertainment:

Minimum Requirements (1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350

: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280 DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium Requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X

: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 DirectX ®: Version 12

®: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

These are the most optimal settings for Diablo 4 on the RTX 4060 Ti. They will provide players with the best of both visuals and framerates. However, if users aren't satisfied with the results, they are advised to begin with these settings and then tweak them as per their preference.

For instance, users can turn on Frame Generation and DLSS for higher framerates or increase the game's resolution for better image quality.

