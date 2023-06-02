Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Steam Deck

Diablo 4's Early Access period is live for players who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition. The game delivers on numerous fronts, including enhanced graphics, improved gameplay mechanics, and more. It is currently playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via the Battle.net client.
Despite all the upgrades, the system requirements for the game are fairly modest. For instance, the recommended GPU for the game is an RTX 2060, which allows most modern PCs and the Steam Deck to run the title easily.
Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device from Valve. Despite its small form factor, it packs a punch. Thanks to its 800p display and support for AMD's FSR, the Steam Deck can run most new launches without breaking a sweat. However, since Diablo 4 isn't officially supported on the platform, there will be some performance issues on the system.
This guide will look closer at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 on the Steam Deck.
Diablo 4 graphics settings Steam Deck
As mentioned, Diablo 4 isn't officially supported on the Steam Deck and hasn't received a 'Verified' compatibility rating. Hence, occasional performance issues are a common sight. Since it is an action RPG focusing on combat, fluid movement is necessary. For this, you will need to tweak the game's settings in such a way that it delivers high and stable framerates. However, you would not want to compromise on the visuals by much.
Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 on the Steam Deck for the most optimal experience:
Display
- Display: Windows (Fullscreen)
- Adapter: AMD Custom GPU 0405
- Resolution: 1200x800 (16:10 Widescreen)
- Sharpen Image: 60
- Font Scale: Medium
- Cursor Scale: Small
- HDR: Off
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Lock Cursor: Off
- Peripheral Lighting: Off
- Brightness: As per personal preference
- Color Blind Filter: Off
Performance
- Resolution Percentage: 100%
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality
- Max Foreground FPS: 40
- Max Background FPS: 8
Quality
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Dynamic Shadows: On
- Soft Shadows: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- SSAO Quality: Low
- Fog Quality: Medium
- Clutter Quality: High
- Fur Quality Level: Low
- Water Simulation Quality: Low
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low
- Geometric Complexity: Medium
- Terrain Geometry Detail: High
- Physics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Low
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Low FX: Off
Diablo 4 system requirements
Despite being a big 2023 release, the system requirements for Diablo 4 are quite reasonable. Moreover, Blizzard Entertainment, the game's developer, has made it easier for players to know what each hardware combination will deliver in the game. They are as follows:
Minimum Requirements (1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Medium Requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)
- OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer
- Processor: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X
- Memory: 32 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT
- DirectX®: Version 12
- Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space
- Internet: Broadband Connection
These settings will deliver the most optimal experience in Diablo 4 with the Steam Deck. However, if players are unsatisfied with the results, they may tweak the settings as they like. For instance, if you want higher framerates, you can lower settings such as Anisotropic Filtering, Particle Quality, and Clutter Quality or simply use a lower preset for FSR. Similarly, you can increase the sharpening value or turn up a few settings if you want higher visual quality.