Best Diablo 4 graphics settings for Steam Deck

Diablo 4's Early Access period is live for players who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or the Ultimate Edition. The game delivers on numerous fronts, including enhanced graphics, improved gameplay mechanics, and more. It is currently playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via the Battle.net client.

Despite all the upgrades, the system requirements for the game are fairly modest. For instance, the recommended GPU for the game is an RTX 2060, which allows most modern PCs and the Steam Deck to run the title easily.

Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device from Valve. Despite its small form factor, it packs a punch. Thanks to its 800p display and support for AMD's FSR, the Steam Deck can run most new launches without breaking a sweat. However, since Diablo 4 isn't officially supported on the platform, there will be some performance issues on the system.

This guide will look closer at the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 on the Steam Deck.

Diablo 4 graphics settings Steam Deck

As mentioned, Diablo 4 isn't officially supported on the Steam Deck and hasn't received a 'Verified' compatibility rating. Hence, occasional performance issues are a common sight. Since it is an action RPG focusing on combat, fluid movement is necessary. For this, you will need to tweak the game's settings in such a way that it delivers high and stable framerates. However, you would not want to compromise on the visuals by much.

Keeping this in mind, here are the best graphics settings for Diablo 4 on the Steam Deck for the most optimal experience:

Display

Display: Windows (Fullscreen)

Windows (Fullscreen) Adapter: AMD Custom GPU 0405

AMD Custom GPU 0405 Resolution: 1200x800 (16:10 Widescreen)

1200x800 (16:10 Widescreen) Sharpen Image: 60

60 Font Scale: Medium

Medium Cursor Scale: Small

Small HDR: Off

Off Vertical Sync: Off

Off Lock Cursor: Off

Off Peripheral Lighting: Off

Off Brightness: As per personal preference

As per personal preference Color Blind Filter: Off

Performance

Resolution Percentage: 100%

100% FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality Max Foreground FPS: 40

40 Max Background FPS: 8

Quality

Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Dynamic Shadows: On

On Soft Shadows: On

On Shader Quality: Medium

Medium SSAO Quality: Low

Low Fog Quality: Medium

Medium Clutter Quality: High

High Fur Quality Level: Low

Low Water Simulation Quality: Low

Low Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low Geometric Complexity: Medium

Medium Terrain Geometry Detail: High

High Physics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Distortion: Off

Off Low FX: Off

Diablo 4 system requirements

Despite being a big 2023 release, the system requirements for Diablo 4 are quite reasonable. Moreover, Blizzard Entertainment, the game's developer, has made it easier for players to know what each hardware combination will deliver in the game. They are as follows:

Minimum Requirements (1080p native resolution / 720p render resolution, Low graphics settings, 30fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350

: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280 DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium Requirements (1080p resolution, Medium graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X

: Intel® Core i5-4670K or AMD™ R3-1300X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470 DirectX ®: Version 12

®: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

High (1080p resolution, High graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 2700X Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K (4K resolution, Ultra graphics settings, 60fps)

OS : 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer Processor : Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X

: Intel® Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen™ 7 2700X Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT DirectX® : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : SSD with 90 GB available space

: SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

These settings will deliver the most optimal experience in Diablo 4 with the Steam Deck. However, if players are unsatisfied with the results, they may tweak the settings as they like. For instance, if you want higher framerates, you can lower settings such as Anisotropic Filtering, Particle Quality, and Clutter Quality or simply use a lower preset for FSR. Similarly, you can increase the sharpening value or turn up a few settings if you want higher visual quality.

