Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Intel Arc B580

Doom The Dark Ages is a visually stunning and demanding game developed by id Software and published under the banner of Bethesda Softworks. So, you would need a powerful GPU to run this game without any issues. If you're using the Intel Arc B580, ythere is nothing to worry.

Although Intel Arc B580 can run this came smoothly. You’ll still want to fine-tune your settings for the best possible experience while playing Doom The Dark Ages.

Optimized Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Intel Arc B580

Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)

While it’s technically possible to push over 70 FPS at 1080p with Ultra Nightmare settings and XeSS set to Ultra Quality, you may run into occasional dips in performance during intense combat sequences.

For a smoother and more consistent experience, we recommend either sticking with the High preset or using the optimized settings below. With these tweaks, you can expect to push over 90 FPS at 1080p, all while maintaining excellent visual fidelity.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 XeSS: Ultra Quality

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 2048

2048 Shadow Quality: Low

Low Reflections Quality: Low

Low Lights Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

With these tweaks, you would have the best experience while playing the new Doom The Dark Ages on you Intel Arc B580.

