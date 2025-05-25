Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Intel Arc B580

  • home icon
By Ripan Majumdar
Modified May 25, 2025 16:30 GMT
Doom The Dark Ages setting for Intel Arc B580
Doom The Dark Ages setting for Intel Arc B580 ( Images via Bethesda/Intel)

Doom The Dark Ages is a visually stunning and demanding game developed by id Software and published under the banner of Bethesda Softworks. So, you would need a powerful GPU to run this game without any issues. If you're using the Intel Arc B580, ythere is nothing to worry.

Although Intel Arc B580 can run this came smoothly. You’ll still want to fine-tune your settings for the best possible experience while playing Doom The Dark Ages.

Optimized Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Intel Arc B580

Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)
Doom The Dark Ages (Image via Bethesda)

While it’s technically possible to push over 70 FPS at 1080p with Ultra Nightmare settings and XeSS set to Ultra Quality, you may run into occasional dips in performance during intense combat sequences.

For a smoother and more consistent experience, we recommend either sticking with the High preset or using the optimized settings below. With these tweaks, you can expect to push over 90 FPS at 1080p, all while maintaining excellent visual fidelity.

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Vertical Sync: Off
  • Present From Compute: On
  • Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out
  • Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
  • Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
  • Performance Metrics: Off

Video

  • Field of View: 120
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Sharpening: 2.00
  • Film Gain: 0.00
  • XeSS: Ultra Quality
Motion Blur

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
  • Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

  • Texture Pool Size: 2048
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Reflections Quality: Low
  • Lights Quality: Low
  • Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Volumetrics Quality: Low
  • Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Geometric Quality: Medium
  • Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
  • Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

With these tweaks, you would have the best experience while playing the new Doom The Dark Ages on you Intel Arc B580.

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

