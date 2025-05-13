Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 6900 XT

Doom The Dark Ages brings back the relentless demon slaying and next-level gory visuals. Bethesda's new shooter can be quite demanding on the hardware, particularly on the GPU. If you are running a Radeon RX 6900 XT, there is nothing to worry about. It is an excellent graphics card capable of delivering high framerates and crisp visual quality on 1440p or even 4K.

While the game can run smoothly without any tweaks, our optimized setting brings out the most out of the RX 6900 XT to deliver the best Doom The Dark Ages experience.

Best optimized Doom The Dark Ages settings for Radeon RX 6900 XT

Playing Doom The Dark Ages on Radeon RX 6900 XT (Image via Bethesda)

You can easily achieve fluid gameplay at 1440p Ultra preset with FSR 3 Quality mode when playing on the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Dropping down to 1080p provides an extra FPS boost if you want more framerates without sacrificing the visual fidelity. However, it does cost you the resolution unless your display only supports 1080p.

With our optimized settings below, you won't have to lower to 1080p and can enjoy the best 1440p experience with stable FPS and great image quality.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR FSR Quality Mode: Quality

Quality FSR Sharpness: 0.3

0.3 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Mode: Greyed Out

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 2048

2048 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflections Quality: High

High Lights Quality: High

High Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: High

High Shading Quality: High

High Directional Occlusion: High

The RX 6900 XT also supports 4K gaming at High presets and delivers a stable gameplay experience. But if you experience some performance drop, then we suggest using our optimized setting for 1440p with some slight changes listed below:

Replace Ultra Nightmare with High

with Replace High with Medium

These tweaks should be enough to get you improved stability at 4K without heavily compromising graphical quality, offering the best Doom The Dark Ages experiences on the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

