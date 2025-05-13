Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 6900 XT

Doom The Dark Ages brings back the relentless demon slaying and next-level gory visuals. Bethesda's new shooter can be quite demanding on the hardware, particularly on the GPU. If you are running a Radeon RX 6900 XT, there is nothing to worry about. It is an excellent graphics card capable of delivering high framerates and crisp visual quality on 1440p or even 4K.
While the game can run smoothly without any tweaks, our optimized setting brings out the most out of the RX 6900 XT to deliver the best Doom The Dark Ages experience.
Best optimized Doom The Dark Ages settings for Radeon RX 6900 XT
You can easily achieve fluid gameplay at 1440p Ultra preset with FSR 3 Quality mode when playing on the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Dropping down to 1080p provides an extra FPS boost if you want more framerates without sacrificing the visual fidelity. However, it does cost you the resolution unless your display only supports 1080p.
With our optimized settings below, you won't have to lower to 1080p and can enjoy the best 1440p experience with stable FPS and great image quality.
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560x1440
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
- Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 2.00
- Film Gain: 0.00
- Upscaler: FSR
- FSR Quality Mode: Quality
- FSR Sharpness: 0.3
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex Mode: Greyed Out
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
- Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out
Advanced
- Texture Pool Size: 2048
- Shadow Quality: High
- Reflections Quality: High
- Lights Quality: High
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Medium
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: High
- Shading Quality: High
- Directional Occlusion: High
The RX 6900 XT also supports 4K gaming at High presets and delivers a stable gameplay experience. But if you experience some performance drop, then we suggest using our optimized setting for 1440p with some slight changes listed below:
- Replace Ultra Nightmare with High
- Replace High with Medium
These tweaks should be enough to get you improved stability at 4K without heavily compromising graphical quality, offering the best Doom The Dark Ages experiences on the Radeon RX 6900 XT.
