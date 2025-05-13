Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 6600

Doom The Dark Ages by id Software brings back the beloved high-paced. action-packed gameplay with the gruesome but stunning visuals. Given that there is so much that Bethesda's new shooter has to offer, it can be quite demanding on your hardware, especially with the GPU. If you have a Radeon RX 6600, it's not a god-tier GPU in 2025 but a decent pick to enjoy some 1080p gameplay.

To get the solid 1080p performance while playing Doom The Dark Ages on Radeon RX 6600, you would need optimal settings that offer stable framerates without sacrificing too much of visual quality. Here we are with the best optimized settings for this mid-tier GPU to play this new FPS smoothly.

Best optimized Doom The Dark Ages settings for Radeon RX 6600

Playing Doom The Dark Ages on a Radeon RX 6600 (Images via Bethesda)

Out of the box, Bethesda's new demon-slaying shooter can be quite demanding, especially when using the Ultra Nightmare preset. If you play using these presets at 1080p with FSR 3 Quality mode on an RX 6600, you will only get around 50-60 FPS. These aren't the best framerates for a fast-paced game. You can try the lowest preset with FSR to get above 75 FPS, but you would be sacrificing visual fidelity.

With our tested and optimized settings, you’ll enjoy fluid gameplay with stable frame rates above 60 FPS. These settings strike the perfect balance between visual fidelity and performance for 1080p gaming.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR FSR Quality Mode: Quality

Quality FSR Sharpness: 0.3

0.3 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Mode: Greyed Out

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 2048

2048 Shadow Quality: Low

Low Reflections Quality: Low

Low Lights Quality: Low

Low Particles Quality: High

High Decal Quality: High

High Water Quality: High

High Volumetrics Quality: Low

Low Texture Filtering Quality: High

High Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: High

High Directional Occlusion: High

If you're interested in 4K gaming, the Radeon RX 6600 can technically handle it, but don't expect ultra-high frame rates. Using low settings with FSR 3 enabled, you can achieve a playable 30-40 FPS at 4K, which is respectable for a budget GPU. Alternatively, you can enjoy smooth 1440p gameplay with the Medium preset, using FSR to get a balanced experience that still looks great and runs reliably.

