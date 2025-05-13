  • home icon
Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 6600

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified May 13, 2025 05:30 GMT
Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 6600
Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 6600 (Image via Bethesda/AMD)

Doom The Dark Ages by id Software brings back the beloved high-paced. action-packed gameplay with the gruesome but stunning visuals. Given that there is so much that Bethesda's new shooter has to offer, it can be quite demanding on your hardware, especially with the GPU. If you have a Radeon RX 6600, it's not a god-tier GPU in 2025 but a decent pick to enjoy some 1080p gameplay.

To get the solid 1080p performance while playing Doom The Dark Ages on Radeon RX 6600, you would need optimal settings that offer stable framerates without sacrificing too much of visual quality. Here we are with the best optimized settings for this mid-tier GPU to play this new FPS smoothly.

Best optimized Doom The Dark Ages settings for Radeon RX 6600

Playing Doom The Dark Ages on a Radeon RX 6600 (Images via Bethesda)
Playing Doom The Dark Ages on a Radeon RX 6600 (Images via Bethesda)

Out of the box, Bethesda's new demon-slaying shooter can be quite demanding, especially when using the Ultra Nightmare preset. If you play using these presets at 1080p with FSR 3 Quality mode on an RX 6600, you will only get around 50-60 FPS. These aren't the best framerates for a fast-paced game. You can try the lowest preset with FSR to get above 75 FPS, but you would be sacrificing visual fidelity.

With our tested and optimized settings, you’ll enjoy fluid gameplay with stable frame rates above 60 FPS. These settings strike the perfect balance between visual fidelity and performance for 1080p gaming.

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 2560x1440
  • Vertical Sync: Off
  • Present From Compute: On
  • Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out
  • Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
  • Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
  • Performance Metrics: Off

Video

  • Field of View: 120
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Sharpening: 2.00
  • Film Gain: 0.00
  • Upscaler: FSR
  • FSR Quality Mode: Quality
  • FSR Sharpness: 0.3
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex Mode: Greyed Out
Motion Blur

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
  • Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

  • Texture Pool Size: 2048
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Reflections Quality: Low
  • Lights Quality: Low
  • Particles Quality: High
  • Decal Quality: High
  • Water Quality: High
  • Volumetrics Quality: Low
  • Texture Filtering Quality: High
  • Geometric Quality: Medium
  • Shading Quality: High
  • Directional Occlusion: High

If you're interested in 4K gaming, the Radeon RX 6600 can technically handle it, but don't expect ultra-high frame rates. Using low settings with FSR 3 enabled, you can achieve a playable 30-40 FPS at 4K, which is respectable for a budget GPU. Alternatively, you can enjoy smooth 1440p gameplay with the Medium preset, using FSR to get a balanced experience that still looks great and runs reliably.

