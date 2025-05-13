Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Doom The Dark Ages is officially set to launch on 15 May 2025, and is the latest installment in the legendary franchise. The game will be launched on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.

One look at the system requirements, and we see that the game is a little on the demanding side. The developers suggest having at least the RTX 3080 to run the title at higher settings or resolutions. Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti are extremely lucky as they'd be able to run the new Doom title at 1440p with higher graphics settings.

While the game should run fine as it is, we recommend you make a few tweaks to get the best visuals and the smoothest performance. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

Note: The following settings are for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements for Doom The Dark Ages, particularly one that features the RTX 3080 GPU.

Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3080

Doom The Dark Ages looks stunning at 1440p on the RTX 3080 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RTX 3080 is an excellent card for running the game at 1440p resolution. We've opted for a mix of Ultra and Medium settings, which helps you get the best visual quality without sacrificing much performance. Nvidia DLSS upscaling has also been turned on and set to Balanced mode. This helps with improving both picture quality and performance.

Turn on VSync only if you don't own a monitor that features support for Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3080:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Default

Default Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 180

180 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)

1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)

60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced DLSS Sharpness: 0%

0% DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Sharpness: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out

Greyed out XeSS: Greyed out

Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off

Display Calibration

Enable HDR: Off

Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)

High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider: Custom

Custom Texture Pool Size: 1536

1536 Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

Also read: 7 things you should know before starting Doom The Dark Ages

Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti comfortably runs Doom The Dark Ages at 1440p (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The RTX 3080 Ti handles the game even better, thanks to its 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM. The game easily puts up over 60 FPS on average, even at 1440p resolution with the Ultra graphics preset enabled. At this setting, the textures, shadows, and objects look super realistic and immersive.

Here, we've enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, thus leaning slightly towards improving visual quality.

These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3080 Ti:

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Monitor: Default

Default Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 180

180 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Off

Off Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)

1.00 (Greyed out) Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)

60 (Greyed out) Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Grain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality DLSS Sharpness: 0%

0% DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off FSR: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Sharpness: Greyed out

Greyed out FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out

Greyed out XeSS: Greyed out

Greyed out NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off

Display Calibration

Enable HDR: Off

Off Gamma: As per preference

Motion Blur

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)

High (Greyed out) Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)

Advanced

Overall Quality Slider: Custom

Custom Texture Pool Size: 1536

1536 Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: Medium

Medium Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare

Accessibility

Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off

