Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti

Doom The Dark Ages is officially set to launch on 15 May 2025, and is the latest installment in the legendary franchise. The game will be launched on multiple platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.
One look at the system requirements, and we see that the game is a little on the demanding side. The developers suggest having at least the RTX 3080 to run the title at higher settings or resolutions. Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3080 or the RTX 3080 Ti are extremely lucky as they'd be able to run the new Doom title at 1440p with higher graphics settings.
While the game should run fine as it is, we recommend you make a few tweaks to get the best visuals and the smoothest performance. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.
Note: The following settings are for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements for Doom The Dark Ages, particularly one that features the RTX 3080 GPU.
Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3080
The RTX 3080 is an excellent card for running the game at 1440p resolution. We've opted for a mix of Ultra and Medium settings, which helps you get the best visual quality without sacrificing much performance. Nvidia DLSS upscaling has also been turned on and set to Balanced mode. This helps with improving both picture quality and performance.
Turn on VSync only if you don't own a monitor that features support for Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3080:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Default
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: 180
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
- Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
- Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 2.00
- Film Grain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Balanced
- DLSS Sharpness: 0%
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- FSR: Greyed out
- FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
- FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
- XeSS: Greyed out
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off
Display Calibration
- Enable HDR: Off
- Gamma: As per preference
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)
Advanced
- Overall Quality Slider: Custom
- Texture Pool Size: 1536
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Reflections Quality: Medium
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Medium
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the RTX 3080 Ti
The RTX 3080 Ti handles the game even better, thanks to its 12 GB GDDR6X VRAM. The game easily puts up over 60 FPS on average, even at 1440p resolution with the Ultra graphics preset enabled. At this setting, the textures, shadows, and objects look super realistic and immersive.
Here, we've enabled Nvidia DLSS and set it to Quality mode, thus leaning slightly towards improving visual quality.
These are the best settings for the game on the RTX 3080 Ti:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Default
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: 180
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
- Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
- Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 120
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Sharpening: 2.00
- Film Grain: 0.00
- Upscaler: DLSS
- DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
- DLSS Sharpness: 0%
- DLSS Frame Generation: Off
- FSR: Greyed out
- FSR Sharpness: Greyed out
- FSR Frame Generation: Greyed out
- XeSS: Greyed out
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off
Display Calibration
- Enable HDR: Off
- Gamma: As per preference
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: Off
- Motion Blur Amount: High (Greyed out)
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare (Greyed out)
Advanced
- Overall Quality Slider: Custom
- Texture Pool Size: 1536
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Reflections Quality: Medium
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Medium
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
