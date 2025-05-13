  • home icon
Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified May 13, 2025 01:44 GMT
Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050
Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 3050 (Image via Bethesda/ ZOTAC)

DOOM The Dark Ages brings the beloved demon-slaying shooter action from id Software and Bethesda. To get the best experience from this 2025-released game, you should have the optimized settings with respect to your GPU. Moreover, it is also a great concern when using something friendly to your pockets, like the Nvidia RTX 3050.

The RTX 3050 is a decent card that can deliver a respectable 1080p performance. But when playing something demanding like DOOM The Dark Ages, it could struggle to offer smooth frame rates unless optimized properly. But there is nothing to worry about, as we have the best settings for a great experience, even on this budget 1080p GPU.

Best optimized DOOM The Dark Ages settings for RTX 3050

DOOM Dark Ages settings for RTX 3050 (Images via Bethesda)
DOOM Dark Ages settings for RTX 3050 (Images via Bethesda)

With the Nvidia RTX 3050, you can only get 30–40 FPS when playing on Low settings, although it significantly improves to around an average of 55 FPS with DLSS Quality mode. Moreover, you can technically run this game at 1080p Ultra settings. But you should expect only 36–45 FPS even with DLSS, which may introduce noticeable choppiness and input lag during intense combat.

also-read-trending Trending

Our optimized settings aim to provide the smoothest experience possible, delivering a consistent 50–60 FPS at 1080p, without sacrificing too much on visual fidelity. These settings carefully balance graphical features while leveraging DLSS to maximize performance and clarity.

Display

  • Window Mode: Fullscreen
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9
  • Resolution: 1920x1080
  • Vertical Sync: Off
  • Present From Compute: On
  • Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out
  • Resolution Scale: Greyed Out
  • Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out
  • Performance Metrics: Ultra

Video

  • Field of View: 120
  • Chromatic Aberration: Off
  • Depth of Field: Off
  • Sharpening: 2.00
  • Film Gain: 0.00
  • Upscaler: DLSS
  • DLSS Super Resolution: Quality
  • DLSS Sharpness: 0%
  • DLSS Frame Generation: Greyed Out
  • Nvidia Reflex Mode: Off
Motion Blur

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out
  • Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

  • Texture Pool Size: 2048
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Reflections Quality: Low
  • Lights Quality: Low
  • Particles Quality: High
  • Decal Quality: High
  • Water Quality: High
  • Volumetrics Quality: Low
  • Texture Filtering Quality: High
  • Geometric Quality: Medium
  • Shading Quality: High
  • Directional Occlusion: High

By using these settings, RTX 3050 users can expect a great blend of smooth gameplay and respectable visuals. You'll be able to enjoy DOOM The Dark Ages without major frame drops or input lag—just pure demon-slaying action.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

