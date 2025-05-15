Best DOOM The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT

Doom The Dark Ages is the latest addition to Bethesda's beloved brutal shooter series that pushes visual boundaries just like its predecessors, delivering fast-paced action and stunning visuals. To get the best playing experience, the game could be quite demanding on the hardware. Having AMD’s Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT is the perfect solution to the game's demands.

This AMD GPU is already capable enough to run Doom The Dark Ages for high framerates, and that too without losing any visual quality. However, we have still come up with the best optimized settings for playing the new demon-slaying shooter on these GPUs.

Best optimized Doom The Dark Ages Settings for Radeon RX 9070

With the Radeon RX 9070, you can easily get a smooth 70 to 90 FPS at 1440p on Ultra Nightmare settings, and that too without relying on any upscaler. Although enabling FSR in Quality mode can significantly boost performance at Ultra Nightmare, we recommend sticking to the High preset or our custom-tuned settings below. With these tweaks, you can easily find the optimal balance of visual fidelity and framerates over 100 FPS when FSR is enabled.

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR FSR Quality Mode: Quality

Quality FSR Sharpness: 0.3

0.3 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Mode: Greyed Out

Motion

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 2048

2048 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflections Quality: High

High Lights Quality: High

High Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: High

High Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: High

High Shading Quality: High

High Directional Occlusion: High

Best optimized Doom The Dark Ages Settings for Radeon RX 9070 XT

Doom The Dark Ages on AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT (Image via Bethesda)

The Radeon RX 9070 XT handles Doom The Dark Ages with more ease due to having more raw power than its non-XT variant. At 1440p on Ultra Nightmare settings, you can expect an average of 91 FPS without any upscaling. But enabling FSR in Quality mode can get even better framerates without compromising much of the image fidelity. You can easily expect the elevated framerates to be over 120 FPS.

So, there might be no need for any specific optimized guide for playing Doom The Dark Ages on a Radeon RX 9070 XT

Display

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Vertical Sync: Off

Off Present From Compute: On

On Resolution Scaling Mode: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scale: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Resolution Scaling Target FPS: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Performance Metrics: Off

Video

Field of View: 120

120 Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Sharpening: 2.00

2.00 Film Gain: 0.00

0.00 Upscaler: FSR

FSR FSR Quality Mode: Quality

Quality FSR Sharpness: 0.3

0.3 DLSS Frame Generation: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex Mode: Greyed Out

Motion

Motion Blur: Off

Off Motion Blur Amount: Greyed Out

Greyed Out Motion Blur Quality: Greyed Out

Advanced

Texture Pool Size: 2048

2048 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflections Quality: High

High Lights Quality: High

High Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Volumetrics Quality: High

High Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare

Ultra Nightmare Geometric Quality: High

High Shading Quality: High

High Directional Occlusion: High

Both the Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT fully support 4K gaming. With FSR enabled, you can enjoy Doom The Dark Ages at 4K Ultra Nightmare settings while maintaining above 80 FPS. There should be no issues playing at the highest visual quality, but lowering the preset to High or Ultra can help maintain performance consistency without a major loss in fidelity if you encounter any stability concerns.

