Best Doom The Dark Ages graphics settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

Doom The Dark Ages is the latest addition to the legendary FPS franchise and is set to release globally on May 15, 2025. id Software and Bethesda Softworks' first-person shooter will launch on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.
Looking at the game's system requirements, we notice that the hardware requirements are somewhat demanding. The developers suggest having at least the AMD Radeon RX 6800 to run at recommended settings, which is 1440p gameplay at High settings.
Fortunately, gamers who own the Radeon RX 7800 XT can easily run the title at 1440p resolution and higher graphics settings. However, it is always recommended to make a few tweaks for the best performance. This guide provides the best settings for The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 7800 XT.
Note: The following settings are for a PC that meets at least the recommended system requirements, particularly one that features the Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU.
Best settings for Doom The Dark Ages on the Radeon RX 7800 XT
The game runs incredibly well at 1440p on the Radeon RX 7800 XT. Enable the Ultra Nightmare graphics preset for superior visuals and realistic textures. Even at the higher resolution and maximum graphics settings enabled, the game should run at over 70 FPS. Turn on AMD FSR upscaling and set it to Balanced mode to help increase the framerates and performance.
Also, turn on Motion Blur, Chromatic Aberration, and Depth of Field to add a layer of realism to the gameplay. The game runs smoothly even though these can weigh down performance, thanks to the GPU's high graphical prowess. Only use VSync if you don't own a monitor that features support for AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.
Here are the best settings for the game on the Radeon RX 7800 XT:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Monitor: Default
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Refresh Rate: 144
- Vertical Sync: Off
- Present From Compute: On
- Resolution Scaling Mode: Off
- Resolution Scale: 1.00 (Greyed out)
- Resolution Scaling Target: 60 (Greyed out)
- Performance Metrics: Off
Video
- Field of View: 90
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Sharpening: 1.50
- Film Grain: 0.00
- Upscaler: FSR
- DLSS Super Resolution: Greyed out
- DLSS Sharpness: Greyed out
- DLSS Frame Generation: Greyed out
- FSR: Balanced
- FSR Sharpness: 30%
- FSR Frame Generation: Off
- XeSS: Greyed out
- NVIDIA Reflex Mode: Off
Display Calibration
- Enable HDR: Off (Only works if you own an HDR-supported display)
- Gamma: As per preference
Motion Blur
- Motion Blur: On
- Motion Blur Amount: High
- Motion Blur Quality: Ultra Nightmare
Advanced
- Overall Quality Slider: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Pool Size: 40%
- Shadow Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Reflections Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Lights Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Particles Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Decal Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Water Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Volumetrics Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Texture Filtering Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Geometric Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Shading Quality: Ultra Nightmare
- Directional Occlusion: Ultra Nightmare
Accessibility
- Colorblind Rendering Mode: Off
- Intensity: Greyed out
- Strength: Greyed out
- Contrast: Greyed out
- Brightness: Greyed out
With the above settings enabled, you should be able to run Doom The Dark Ages smoothly on the Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU.
