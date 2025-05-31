Best Elden Ring Nightreign graphics settings for Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT

Elden Ring Nightreign was released on 30 May 2025 on Windows, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The co-op title is a fresh take on the classic Soulsbourne genre, adding Battle Royale elements.

The game's system requirements suggest that it isn't a very demanding title. With even 3GB VRAM GPUs being good enough to run the game, graphics cards like the Radeon RX 6600 and the RX 6600 XT run Nightreign very easily. Both GPUs have 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, making them perfect for running the game at higher resolutions and graphics settings.

While the GPUs are capable, optimizing the settings is crucial for smooth performance without compromising the visual quality. In this article, we'll look into the best graphics settings for Nightreign on the Radeon RX 6600 and the RX 6600 XT GPUs.

Note: These settings are for a PC featuring at least the recommended system requirements of the game, particularly a Radeon RX 6600 GPU.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for Radeon RX 6600

Elden Ring Nightreign runs at 1080p on the Radeon RX 6600 (Image via FromSoftware)

Nightreign looks amazing on the Radeon RX 6600 GPU, showing close to 60 FPS at 1080p with a mix of Max and High graphics settings. The max-quality graphics settings produce realistic-looking textures, reflections, and shows. We've moderated the settings a bit to get higher framerates.

Here are the best settings for the Radeon RX 6600:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: Maximum

Maximum Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: Maximum

Maximum Depth of Field: High

High Motion Blur: High

High Shadow Quality: Maximum

Maximum Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects Quality: Maximum

Maximum Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection Quality: Maximum

Maximum Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: High

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for Radeon RX 6600 XT

The Radeon RX 6600 XT comfortably runs Elden Ring Nightreign at 1080p (Image via FromSoftware)

The game runs slightly better on the RX 6600 XT. While it has the same 8GB VRAM, it offers slightly more juice, enough to run the game at the absolute highest settings at 1080p resolution and still produce a stable 60 FPS framerate.

We've maxed out both Depth of Field and Motion Blur, making the gameplay so much more realistic. The higher-quality settings used show superior visual quality and immersion. As the game locks in at 60 FPS, we hit the mark with the provided settings.

Here are the best settings for the Radeon RX 6600 XT:

Display settings

Screen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Output: Default

Default Limit Mouse Movement: Off (Greyed Out)

Off (Greyed Out) Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Auto-Detect Best Rendering Settings: Off

Advanced settings

Texture Quality: Maximum

Maximum Antialiasing Quality: High

High SSAO: Maximum

Maximum Depth of Field: Maximum

Maximum Motion Blur: Maximum

Maximum Shadow Quality: Maximum

Maximum Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Effects Quality: Maximum

Maximum Volumetric Lighting Quality: Maximum

Maximum Reflection Quality: Maximum

Maximum Water Surface Quality: High

High Shader Quality: High

High Global Illumination Quality: High

High Grass Quality: Maximum

Both the Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT have 8GB VRAM, which is more than enough to smoothly run Nightreign. With the provided settings, you should be able to see stable 60 FPS in the game easily. We've moderated the settings on the RX 6600 but have used the highest settings on the RX 6600 XT.

