5 best laptops for Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign is releasing today (30 May 2025) on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. This new action RPG follows a fresh Battle Royale-like experience with some classic Souls-like combat. The game's system requirements are almost identical to those of the original title.

Running the game requires having an 8GB VRAM GPU to run at recommended settings, which are generally High graphics at 1080p or 1440p. However, at a minimum, it needs at least 3GB VRAM to run at lower settings. Thus, when looking to buy a new gaming laptop, it is crucial to keep this parameter in mind.

There are a large number of options online, so making the right choice can get quite confusing. This guide looks into the best gaming laptops for Elden Ring Nightreign to help you decide. We've included a large variety, featuring different GPUs and price ranges.

The best laptops for Elden Ring Nightreign

1) MSI Vector 16 HX AI (A2XWHG-061US)

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI is one of the best laptops overall for Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,599.99

The new MSI Vector 16 HX AI would be the perfect fit for running Elden Ring Nightreign at super-high resolutions. The 16GB VRAM GPU is more than capable of smoothly running the game at max graphics. This model features the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, paired with the RTX 5070 Ti GPU, making it the most powerful option on the list.

The display featured is a 16-inch FHD+ screen with a high refresh rate of 144 Hz. While it comes with a decent 16GB DDR5 RAM, it features only 512GB SSD storage. However, you can upgrade to higher configurations using the additional storage slot in the laptop.

Specifications MSI Vector 16 HX AI (A2XWHG-061US) Display 16", FHD+, 144Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 7-255HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti RAM 16 GB DDR5 5600 MHz ROM 512 GB NVMe SSD Gen4x4 Battery 90 Wh

It features a great cooling setup, thanks to the six heat pipes and dual-fan configuration. As this is a premium-grade laptop, it features a 24-zone RGB keyboard and a long battery life with its 90 Wh battery. Based on user reviews, it should last you four to five hours of gaming or moderate use.

Being an RTX 50 series laptop, stocks are always down. This particular laptop is out of stock on the official website, but can be found on Newegg or Amazon.

Here's the official buying link. You can also buy it from Amazon.

2) Alienware 16 Aurora (AC16250)

The Alienware 16 Aurora is one of the more premium laptops for Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Dell)

Price: $1,599.99

The new line-up of RTX 50 series laptops is quite exciting, especially the Alienware 16 Aurora, which looks beautiful with its subtle build and classic branding. It's powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, paired with the Nvidia RTX 5060 8GB VRAM GPU, making it the right option for running the game at high resolution and graphics.

This laptop configuration also comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for most users. However, you can upgrade anytime you feel these factors are limiting.

Specifications Alienware 16 Aurora (AC16250) Display 16", QHD+, 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9-270H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 RAM 16 GB DDR5 5600 MHz ROM 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 96 Wh

It features a 16-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The game should look stunning on the higher resolution screen, thanks to the better color quality and clarity. The 96 Wh battery should last upward of six to eight hours of moderate use.

There is another Aurora laptop featuring the RTX 4050 available for $1149.99. You could go for that option if you want a lower-priced alternative. However, it features only 6GB VRAM, so running at higher settings could be a little difficult.

Here's the buying link.

Also read: Elden Ring Nightreign: How long does it take to beat the game?

3) Lenovo LOQ 15 (15ARP9)

The Lenovo LOQ 15 is a great low-priced option for playing Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $879.99

The Lenovo LOQ 15 is the perfect option for those on a tighter budget. This $800 laptop comes powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor, paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. While it doesn't feature 8GB VRAM like most others on this list, its 6GB VRAM is enough for running the game at decently high settings at 1080p.

It comes with a standard 15.6-inch FHD screen, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate. The high refresh rate makes sure there are no stutters or lags during gameplay, especially on demanding titles.

Specifications Lenovo LOQ 15 (15ARP9) Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 RAM 12 GB DDR5 4800 MHz ROM 512 GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 SSD Battery 60 Wh

The dual-fan setup keeps the laptop cool during intense game sessions. Furthermore, its 60 Wh battery is comparatively smaller in quantity, but lasts about four hours of moderate use.

This particular laptop configuration comes with 12GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. This is quite less compared to other options on the list. Luckily, you can upgrade to more powerful RAM and more spacious storage configurations by using the additional slots in the laptop.

Here's the buying link.

Also read: Is Elden Ring Nightreign open world?

4) MSI Pulse 15 (B13VFK-280US)

The MSI Pulse 15 is one of the best mid-range laptops for Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,099.00

The MSI Pulse 15 is the perfect mid-range gaming laptop for playing Elden Ring Nightreign. It is powered by the Intel Core i7-13700H processor, along with the Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. This makes it the ideal laptop, not just for gaming but also creative workloads and productivity. The 8GB VRAM on the GPU is more than enough for running the game at Maximum graphics quality.

It comes with a standard 15.6-inch FHD display, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate. This is super smooth and prevents stutters and tears during intense gaming. This is especially important in a multiplayer game due to the fast-paced movement.

Specifications MSI Pulse 15 (B13VFK-280US) Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 RAM 16GB DDR5 5200 MHz ROM 1TB NVMe SSD Battery 90 Wh

The laptop comes with a four-zone RGB gaming keyboard, a great cooler, and supports High-Res Audio, which makes gaming on this laptop so much more engaging. It houses a 90 Wh battery, which lasts close to 6 hours of moderate use and light gaming.

This configuration comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, both of which are quite decent for mid-range builds. While these should be enough for most individuals, you can always upgrade them using the additional ports.

Here's the buying link.

5) Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-58-527S)

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best budget laptops for Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via Acer)

Price: $799.99

Last on our list is the Acer Nitro 5, which is a solid budget-friendly option for running Elden Ring Nightreign. It is powered by the Intel Core i5-12500H processor, paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. These specs make it capable of running the game at High graphics settings even with the lower 6GB VRAM.

The Nitro 5 features a standard 15.6-inch FHD screen, which has a high refresh rate of 144Hz. This makes it extremely smooth for running games without stutters or lag. It also features Acer ComfyView, which is an anti-glare IPS display that is easier on the eyes.

Specifications Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-58-527S) Display 15.6", FHD, 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12500H GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 RAM 16GB DDR4 ROM 512 GB SSD Battery 57.50 Wh

It features a smaller 57.5 Wh battery, which features an average battery life. Basic web browsing and light use get you up to five hours, while gaming lasts only 90 minutes on this laptop.

Being a budget laptop, it features an older generation of RAM, housing 16GB DDR4 RAM along with 512GB SSD storage. While the RAM should be enough, you can always upgrade to more spacious options using the additional ports. It has an ongoing deal on the official website, which brings it into the affordable category. It was originally priced at $1299.99, so be sure to grab the deal if this is your pick.

You can find an Acer RTX 3050 and RTX 2050 laptop for far lower prices, even as low as $650. However, being a 6 GB VRAM or a 4 GB VRAM GPU, gameplay will not be as good as a laptop with an 8 GB VRAM GPU, namely, an RTX 3070, 4060, and so on.

Here's the buying link.

Also read: 5 new gaming laptops with Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti graphics card

This concludes our list of the best gaming laptops for Elden Ring Nightreign. We've included laptops from different budget ranges, each with a powerful GPU, enough to run the game smoothly at 1080p at least. The more powerful laptops on this list should be able to run them at higher resolutions easily.

