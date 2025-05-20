Save over $500 on the RTX 5080 MSI Vector 16 HX AI gaming laptop

Newegg is offering an amazing discount on the MSI Vector 16 HX AI during the Memorial Day Sale on its website. The laptop was launched earlier this month and was priced at $3519.99, but the discount brings it down to $2,999.99, saving you $520. This high-end device packs a punch, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 200 series processor, paired with the powerful RTX 5080 GPU.

In this article, we look into the specs and features of the new MSI Vector 16 HX AI gaming laptop and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

MSI Vector 16 HX AI gaming laptop: Specs and features

The new MSI Vector 16 HX AI has an amazing deal on Newegg (Image via MSI)

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI is the perfect laptop for creative professionals and hardcore gamers. It's ideal for those who need a high-performance setup for work and one to play games on.

The deal on Newegg also comes with two games, which can be added as gifts upon purchase. The gift bundles include game codes or keys for DOOM: The Dark Ages and Civilization VII, adding immense value to the purchase.

Here are the detailed specs of the laptop:

Specifications MSI Vector 16 HX AI (A2XWIG) Display 16", QHD+, 240Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 RAM 32 GB DDR5-6400 ROM 2 TB SSD Battery 90 Wh

Performance

The Vector 16 HX AI houses high-performance components, featuring the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX. It features 24 cores, 24 threads, and a boost clock speed of 5.4 GHz. This means the processor is great for handling multithreaded workloads like gaming, video editing, graphics design, and more.

In terms of graphics card, the laptop has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, which is a part of Nvidia's new RTX 5000 series lineup. The GPU comes with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM, allowing for smooth performance at higher resolutions and graphics settings.

While exact metrics are yet to be revealed, you can experience most AAA titles at way over 80 FPS on average at 1440p resolution. This includes games like God of War Ragnarok, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.

RAM and storage

The laptop is stacked in terms of RAM and storage. It features a whopping 32 GB DDR5 RAM with a speed of 6400 MHz and 2 TB NVMe SSD storage. Both are more than enough for most individuals, including power users. The device also has extra slots, so you can upgrade in the future if required.

Display and build

The MSI Vector 16 HX AI features a beautiful 16-inch QHD+ screen with an IPS panel. Being a QHD+ display, it features a slightly longer aspect ratio of 16:10, offering more room for content. It also has a refresh rate of 240 Hz, allowing for smooth, stutter-free gameplay. These features make it enjoyable to watch content, play games, and multitask.

The Vector 16 HX AI also comes with a solid cooling system, featuring two fans and six heatpipes. This helps you play efficiently for long periods of time without ever having to worry about the laptop overheating. Also, at 2.7 kgs, it isn't that heavy, considering the beefy components it houses.

Battery life

The laptop has a 90 Wh battery unit, which is quite good for the price. Based on reviews, users said they got three to five hours of battery with light use. However, with heavier tasks like gaming or editing, expect anywhere between 1.5 to three hours of life.

Should you consider purchasing the MSI Vector 16 HX AI during the sale?

If it fits your budget, we absolutely recommend you consider grabbing the MSI Vector 16 HX AI during the Memorial Day Sale on Newegg. It offers great value for money and is especially perfect for creative professionals and serious gamers because of its large display, powerful components, and subtle RGB design.

