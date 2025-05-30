Elden Ring Nightreign is an action RPG releasing on May 30, 2025. The game retains the core souls-like experience but mixes some battle royale elements into it, offering a fresh take on the multiplayer. Apart from the PlayStation 5, it's also available on the PC and Xbox platforms.
Nightreign should be just as good an experience as Elden Ring, provided you make a few tweaks in the settings. This guide looks into the best settings for the game on the PlayStation 5.
Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for PS5
Elden Ring Nightreign looks and runs well on the PS5. However, it is still very unoptimized, as it struggles to hit the 60 FPS mark even after all the optimizations have been made to the settings.
We recommend you set the performance mode to Prioritize Frame Rate, as this is the only way you can get close to 60 FPS. If you choose Quality mode, frame rates will be in the 30-40 FPS range.
As this is a console platform, there's very little you can change. While you can moderate even minute graphics settings on PC, this is not possible on the PS5. Thus, you have to make use of the few settings available to get a smoother framerate.
Here are the best settings for the PlayStation 5:
Game Options
- Toggle Auto Lock-On: On
- Auto-Target: On
- Vibration Function: As per preference
- Performance Settings: Prioritize Frame Rate
- Save Last Opened Menu Tab: As per preference
Display
- Display Blood: On
- Subtitles: On
- HUD: On
- Game Guide: Off
- HDR: Off (Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor)
Also read: Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to PS4 and Xbox One?
While Nightreign runs well on the PS5's Performance mode, it is still highly unoptimized to run at higher framerates on Quality mode. The game does much better on the PS5 Pro, showing close to 60 FPS, making it the best platform for running it at high quality on console.
