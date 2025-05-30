Elden Ring Nightreign is an action RPG releasing on May 30, 2025. The game retains the core souls-like experience but mixes some battle royale elements into it, offering a fresh take on the multiplayer. Apart from the PlayStation 5, it's also available on the PC and Xbox platforms.

Ad

Nightreign should be just as good an experience as Elden Ring, provided you make a few tweaks in the settings. This guide looks into the best settings for the game on the PlayStation 5.

Best Elden Ring Nightreign settings for PS5

The new Elden Ring title runs incredibly well on the PS5 (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign looks and runs well on the PS5. However, it is still very unoptimized, as it struggles to hit the 60 FPS mark even after all the optimizations have been made to the settings.

Ad

Trending

We recommend you set the performance mode to Prioritize Frame Rate, as this is the only way you can get close to 60 FPS. If you choose Quality mode, frame rates will be in the 30-40 FPS range.

As this is a console platform, there's very little you can change. While you can moderate even minute graphics settings on PC, this is not possible on the PS5. Thus, you have to make use of the few settings available to get a smoother framerate.

Ad

Here are the best settings for the PlayStation 5:

Game Options

Toggle Auto Lock-On: On

On Auto-Target: On

On Vibration Function: As per preference

As per preference Performance Settings: Prioritize Frame Rate

Prioritize Frame Rate Save Last Opened Menu Tab: As per preference

Display

Display Blood: On

On Subtitles: On

On HUD: On

On Game Guide: Off

Off HDR: Off (Only turn on if you have an HDR monitor)

Also read: Is Elden Ring Nightreign coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

While Nightreign runs well on the PS5's Performance mode, it is still highly unoptimized to run at higher framerates on Quality mode. The game does much better on the PS5 Pro, showing close to 60 FPS, making it the best platform for running it at high quality on console.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More