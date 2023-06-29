Gaming mice are essential gaming components that often get overlooked. As players spend countless hours in a title, investing in gaming mice that enhance gameplay and prioritize ergonomic design is crucial. Ergonomic gaming mice are made to provide superior comfort and reduce strain during extended sessions on the PC.

This article lists five of the best ergonomic gaming mice available in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 gaming mice with outstanding ergonomics as of 2023

1) Cooler Master MM731 (‎$89.99)

The Cooler Master MM731 is a wireless gaming mouse that flawlessly combines comfort, performance, and customization. Its ergonomic design, 19,000 DPI sensor, customizable scroll wheel, and six programmable buttons make it a top pick among gamers.

The device's comfortable grip and durable construction ensure precise control during extended gaming sessions. The Pixart PMW3370 sensor offers accurate tracking and smooth cursor movement, while the customizable scroll wheel provides versatility.

Cooler Master's MasterPlus software allows you to customize settings according to your preferences. The MM731 offers an extraordinary gaming experience, blending comfort, performance, and customization into a stylish wireless package.

Specification Cooler Master MM731 Sensor PixArt PAW3370 DPI 19,000 Weight 59g Dimensions 122.3 x 69 x 39.1mm

2) Corsair Sabre RGB Pro ($60)

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro is a wired gaming mouse that boasts exceptional comfort, functionality, and precision. Its ergonomic construction ensures a comfortable grip during long gaming sessions, while the 18,000 DPI sensor guarantees accurate tracking and seamless movement.

With six programmable buttons and a customizable scroll wheel, you have full command over your gaming experience. Since the device is compatible with Corsair's iCUE software, you can personalize settings like DPI, button mapping, and lighting effects.

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro is a lightweight and reliable choice for gamers seeking ergonomic excellence in a mouse.

Specification Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Sensor PixArt PAW3392 DPI 18,000 Weight 74g Dimensions 129× 70× 43mm

3) Razer DeathAdder V2 ($49.99)

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a gaming mouse known for its exceptional performance and comfort. Its ergonomic design provides a pleasant grip for lengthy gaming sessions. The Razer Focus+ optical sensor offers precise tracking up to 20,000 DPI, and the polling rate of 1,000Hz ensures smooth and lag-free gameplay.

The mouse has seven programmable buttons, including customizable scroll wheel modes. Its compatibility with Razer's Synapse 3 software allows for personalized settings.

The Razer DeathAdder V2 is a lightweight and reliable choice for gamers looking for a mouse with superior ergonomics and performance.

Specification Razer DeathAdder V2 Sensor 20K DPI Optical Sensor DPI 20,000 Weight 82g Dimensions 1127× 72.7× 42.7mm

4) Logitech G502 HERO (‎$44.99)

The Logitech G502 HERO delivers gaming excellence with its ergonomic design, advanced sensor, and customizable buttons. With a lightweight construction and rubberized grips, it ensures comfort during long gaming sessions. Its HERO 25K optical sensor guarantees smooth tracking and cursor movement, enhancing your gaming prowess.

The mouse has 11 programmable buttons, including thumb buttons and a customizable scroll wheel. This means you can tailor the controls to your liking, giving you a competitive edge. The device is compatible with Logitech's G Hub software, allowing you to fine-tune settings like DPI, button mapping, and lighting effects.

The Logitech G502 HERO combines superior performance, comfort, and a wide range of customization possibilities.

Specification Logitech G502 HERO Sensor HERO 25K DPI 25,600 Weight 121g Dimensions 132× 75× 40mm

5) Razer Basilisk V3 ($69.99)

The Razer Basilisk V3 is one of the best gaming mice out there, as it perfectly balances comfort and performance. Featuring an ergonomic design and a lightweight build, the device ensures a comfortable hold during long gaming sessions. It also has an impressive 26,000 DPI sensor.

You can customize your gaming experience with the 11 programmable buttons on this mouse, which include a configurable scroll wheel and thumb buttons. Razer Synapse 3 software compatibility allows for further customization of settings.

Despite lacking wireless connectivity and being slightly expensive, the Razer Basilisk V3 excels in comfort, precision, and customization.

Specification Razer Basilisk V3 Sensor 26K DPI Optical Sensor DPI 26,000 Weight 101 g Dimensions 130× 75× 42.5mm

These are the top five ergonomic gaming mice offering superior comfort, performance, and customization. With precise tracking, programmable buttons, and ergonomic designs, players can use these devices to enhance their gaming experience and reduce strain during long sessions.

