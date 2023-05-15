10 best gaming accessories to enhance your gaming setup

Gaming accessories are becoming increasingly popular as people become more interested in eSports or gaming scenes. A systematic and good-looking PC setup is necessary as more people get into streaming and playing popular titles. Therefore, gamers heavily rely on gaming accessories or peripherals to elevate their experience while committing long sessions to games.

So in this article, we'll show you the ten best gaming accessories to take your gaming setup to the next level.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro and 9 more gaming accessories for your gaming setup

1) Coozo Headphone Stand ($19.99)

The Coozoo headphone stand is an excellent piece of peripherals to fix your cluttered desk. It keeps your headphones out of sight when unused, as they stay hidden under your desk. Furthermore, it comes with three USB ports that detect your device immediately and charge it the fastest way possible.

Features:

Incredible build quality at this price.

Fire-resistant outer shell.

Easy setup.

Delivers fast charging, depending on the device.

It can hold two headphones simultaneously.

Headphones stay entirely hidden.

2) ErgoFoam Adjustable Foot Rest ($39.95)

The ErgoFoam footrest is an essential and integral part of any gaming setup. Sitting for long periods and having your legs hang or rest under the chair is not only uncomfortable, but it's detrimental to your long-term health and occasionally causes chronic pain. So while gaming, the footrest helps you place your feet in the correct position to feel comfortable during long gaming sessions.

Features:

The soft surface feels nice on your feet.

Little rubbers on the bottom help it stay in place.

Two different adjustable heights.

3) Snailax Shiatsu Massage Cushion ($99.89)

Fatigue and aching physically during gaming sessions are huge factors. The Snailax Shiatsu massage cushion will not only massage you but it's also heated and vibrating. If you suffer from fatigue or pain, this is one of the best gaming accessories to make you feel like you're getting a massage while gaming.

Features:

Perfect fit on any chair.

It is controlled through an app or remote to adjust the massage type.

Vibration helps the blood circulate.

Various heat settings to warm and increase blood flow.

4) Dell MSA20 monitor arm ($149)

The Dell MSA20 monitor arm is an excellent choice to make your gaming setup look clean and uncluttered. It can support up to 22 pounds and 38-inch monitors. Moreover, it takes minimal space and comes with multiple adjustable settings, so you can easily ensure that your gaming setup is neat and perfect.

Features:

Easy setup.

Strong build quality.

Cable management delivers maximum tidiness.

Adaptability, flexibility.

5) Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro ($149.99)

A great wireless gaming mouse is essential to a perfect gaming setup. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is one of the best gaming accessories to boost your gaming experience to the next level with its wireless connectivity and excellent shape. Importantly, it boasts the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor for the most precise clicks.

Features:

Extremely lightweight (63 g).

Exceptionally low click latency.

Great build quality.

Most precise optical sensor.

Great surface compatibility.

Excellent battery life (up to 90 hours).

6) SteelSeries QcK Prism Cloth 5XL ($159.99)

The QcK Prism Cloth from SteelSeries is one of the essential gaming accessories to add to your gaming setup for several reasons. Firstly, it removes the need for a mouse pad. Furthermore, its non-slip rubber surface keeps other peripherals on your desk perfectly in place. Additionally, the sleek RGB design boosts the overall look of your setup.

Features:

Micro-woven cloth.

Connected via USB.

Non-slip rubber base.

Exceptional RGB lighting.

Customizable via SteelSeries Engine software.

7) SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless ($279.99)

The Apex Pro Mini from SteelSeries is a great mechanical keyboard to include in a gaming setup. Whether you're a professional, casual, or regular gamer, this compact, customizable, and wireless keyboard will surely enhance your gaming experience.

Features:

Adjustable and precise omnipoint switches.

Great RGB lighting.

Compact, 60% form factor.

Customizable key sensitivity.

Wireless.

8) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro ($349.99)

The Arctis Nova Pro from SteelSeries is one of the best gaming accessories with impeccable sound quality and versatility. Although some might find it a little pricey, its wireless connectivity, 360-degree spatial audio, and noise-canceling aspect make it worth the money.

Features:

Clear and crisp audio quality.

360-degree spatial audio.

Decent microphone.

Great noise cancellation.

Hot-swappable batteries.

AI-powered noise-canceling microphone.

9) Secretlab Titan Evo ($519)

If you're gaming for long sessions, you must do it comfortably. That's where the Titan Evo gaming chair from Secretlab comes in. It boasts top-notch materials and build quality, with plenty of adjustments.

Features:

Exceptional build quality.

Ergonomic design.

Easy setup.

Full-metal 4D armrests.

Recline and tilt adjustability

10) Secretlab MAGNUS Pro ($799)

The MAGNUS Pro standing desk from Secretlab is one of the most valuable and prominent gaming accessories to upgrade your gaming setup. It delivers a tidy, clean cable management experience and the smoothest, most efficient, and quietest standing desk.

Features:

Robust build quality.

Sit/stand adjustable.

Effortless setup.

Excellent cable management.

Spacious.

Great accessories.

Poll : 0 votes