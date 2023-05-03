The best gaming mouse is essential for MMORPGs because there are many different skills, items, and macros to manage. You might be wondering how a mouse can make a difference when a $10 Microsoft mouse is fine to play MMOs. An excellent gaming mouse with many side buttons and efficient control gives you access to more skills with little effort and makes it comfortable to play for extended periods.

In this article, we have compiled the five best gaming mice so that you can play MMORPGs better and more proficiently.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Razer Naga Pro and 4 more top-tier gaming mouse for MMORPGs

1) Logitech G600 ($38.99)

Device Logitech G600 Weight 133 g Buttons 20 Connectivity USB Movement detection Optical, Laser

The G600 mouse from Logitech ups the ante because it has 20 programmable buttons and is as adaptable as a druid. Therefore, playing MMOs like World of Warcraft or Lost Ark can seem like a breeze because the mouse is excellent for binding utilities.

Pros

20 customizable buttons.

Design focused on MMO players.

No accidental misclicks.

Modifier button on the mouse.

G-Shift function.

Cons

Side buttons can be challenging to use.

Only for right-handed people.

Underwhelming cable quality.

The G600 is an excellent choice because it's both high-quality and reasonably priced. It could make all the difference between you being the best player in an MMO and just another player.

2) Redragon M913 Impact ($47.99)

Device Redragon M913 Impact Elite Weight 129 g Buttons 16 Connectivity 2.4Ghz Wireless, USB-C Movement detection Optical

As there are many variations in MMORPG gameplay, the Redragon M913 Impact gaming mouse has 18 programmable buttons to level up your experience. You can customize the button next to the left mouse click, making it ideal for that frequently used skill you wind up spamming.

Pros

16 customizable buttons.

Well-built.

Flexible and simple to use. It is ideally shaped for various grips.

Great software.

Cons

The software is the only way to see the battery life.

It can feel large for small hands.

There is only one color available.

The M913 Impact is an excellent entry-level gaming mouse for those on a tight budget or hesitant to invest in a new mouse style for MMORPGs.

3) Corsair Scimitar Elite ($59.99)

Device Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite Weight ‎122 g Buttons 17 Connectivity USB Movement detection Optical

The Corsair Scimitar Elite's 17 programmable buttons keep all of your MMORPG keybindings within easy reach. You can establish a comfort zone for when to use your skills by sliding the side panel.

Pros

Pretty comfy design.

17 customizable buttons.

The side panel is adjustable.

Enhanced sensor.

Cons

Numerous macro buttons require awkward thumb movements.

Some might find it too wide.

The Scimitar Elite's sliding side panel gives you the impression that you have been granted covenant power for your mouse. Thanks to its sleek design and premium materials, this gaming mouse is a true gladiator in the MMO fantasy world.

4) Razer Naga Pro ($105.49)

Device Razer Naga Pro Weight 117 g Buttons 19 Connectivity Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz wireless Movement detection Optical

The Razer Naga Pro is a top-notch wireless gaming mouse with a sleek design. When it comes to the side panel, it offers three different side panels to choose from, as opposed to just one side panel with a set number of thumb buttons. The positioning of the buttons prevents your thumb from being overly stressed, and clicking them feels great.

Pros

Swappable side panels.

Clicking feels smooth.

Exceptionally adaptable.

Razer software isexcellentt.

Long-lasting battery.

Cons

Expensive.

Extra panels may be ineffective for some.

The Naga Pro is a fantastic gaming mouse that enables you to tank, heal, and DPS effortlessly while farming for extended periods. It provides everything you require but at a cost.

5) SteelSeries Aerox 9 ($111.19)

Device SteelSeries Aerox 9 Weight 89g Buttons 18 Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Movement detection Optical

The SteelSeries Aerox 9 is a great gaming mouse on the market in 2023, and its Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wireless connection will keep your desk neat and organized while you play MMORPGs. With the help of 18 customizable buttons, you can keep all of your skills at the ready. Connect your device with USB C cables if you want to go wired.

Pros

18 customizable buttons.

Easily portable for an MMO or MOBA.

Wireless connectivity.

Great battery life.

Flexible connection options.

Lightweight.

Cons

Expensive.

The first column of side buttons can be challenging to reach.

Although the price is difficult to justify due to the feel of the side buttons, the lightweight construction and wireless capabilities make it worth buying. You can be sure the gaming mouse will work exceptionally well in-game because SteelSeries specifically designed it with MMORPGs in mind.

