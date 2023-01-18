How to set up and customize in Razer Synapse?

Razer Synapse is a great tool for all those who like to customize and optimize their peripherals. You can adjust settings, create macros, assign functions, and more while using a keyboard, mouse, or other Razer devices.

Synapse is quite easy to learn as the steps to customize are straightforward. We'll walk you through setting up Razer Synapse and improving your experience with the software.

Exploring Razer Synapse, how to set up, and more

Installing and setting up Synapse

Follow these steps to download and install the application on your computer:

Open your web browser and navigate to the Razer official website.

Once you're on the site's home page, click on PC at the top, and then on the extreme right, click on Software.

You'll see a list of software from which you must select the one you want to download. In this case, click on Synapse.

Now, click on the download button.

Once the download is complete, open the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the software.

After the setting up, launch the application and sign in to your account (or create a new account if you're a new user).

Ensure your device is connected to the computer to configure it using the software.

Customization and lighting control

Go to the dashboard from the software's home screen, where you'll see the Razer devices connected to the computer. Click on the device of your choice you'd like to customize.

Now, you can change the layouts and assign different functions to each button depending on your preferences under the Customization tab. You can also load onboard profiles or other people's performance settings that they use for a similar product.

From the performance tab, which is just right to the customization tab, you can change the DPI settings and polling rate of a mouse.

Now comes the best part about any gaming peripheral, which is lighting control. If you like to have a good-looking RGB setup, Synapse can adjust your devices' lighting.

To customize your RGB settings, go to the lighting tab right to the performance tab, where you can choose from the available options, such as breathing effect, reactive, spectrum cycle, or static. You can find more options by clicking on Advance Effects in the same tab.

It allows you to adjust the brightness levels of the devices and customize a couple of other options, including the auto switch-off light when idle or when the screen is off.

Synapse is a Razer software you must have if you're a fan and have a few of its devices. This software is fantastic for optimization of your peripherals and getting the most out of them.

It has an easy interface and many customization options to enhance your device's performance and experience. Additionally, you can set up profiles for different applications and games, which can be quickly changed while using the particular application.

