Best Exoprimal graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to be the most popular graphics cards ever. Interestingly, it can handle all modern AAA titles flawlessly at FHD resolutions without major performance hiccups. Exoprimal, the latest third-person action shooter from Capcom, is no exception. With some tweaks to the graphics settings, you can enjoy the title without significant hiccups.
However, Exoprimal bundles a ton of graphics settings, that can make choosing the best combination quite intimidating. This can be a problem, specifically for those who want to enjoy the game without major technical issues.
To help you, we will list the best Exoprimal video settings for the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super in this article.
Best Exoprimal video settings for the GTX 1650
GTX 1650 can easily handle Exoprimal at 1080p with a mix of medium and high settings applied. The graphics card doesn't pack a ton of rendering power, so we don't recommend you bump up the settings in this title. The best combination for the GPU is as follows:
Display settings
- Output device: Display1
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- V-Sync: Off
- Display area: As per your preference
- Maximum brightness: 100
- Minimum brightness: 0
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR maximum brightness: Off
- HDR brightness: Off
Quality
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Maximum frame rate: No limit
- Texture quality: Medium
- Texture filtering quality: High (Aniso 8x)
- Shadow quality: High
- Model rendering: High
- Effect rendering: Medium
- Anti-aliasing: On
- Motion blur rendering: On
- Reflection quality: On
- Global illumination quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: Low
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Quality
- Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off
- Display frame rate: As per your preference
Best Exoprimal video settings for the GTX 1650 Super
The GTX 1650 Super can handle Exoprimal at high settings without relying on any form of upscaling. The Super variant is much faster than the 1650 at 1080p. Thus, you won't have major issues with the title.
The best Exoprimal graphics settings for the 1650 Super are as follows:
Display settings
- Output device: Display1
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- V-Sync: Off
- Display area: As per your preference
- Maximum brightness: 100
- Minimum brightness: 0
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR maximum brightness: Off
- HDR brightness: Off
Quality
- Graphics quality: Custom
- Maximum frame rate: No limit
- Texture quality: High
- Texture filtering quality: High (Aniso 8x)
- Shadow quality: High
- Model rendering: High
- Effect rendering: High
- Anti-aliasing: On
- Motion blur rendering: On
- Reflection quality: On
- Global illumination quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: Low
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off
- Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off
- Display frame rate: As per your preference
The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are great budget cards for gaming at 1080p. Those with either of these cards won't face major issues in Exoprimal.