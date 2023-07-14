Best Exoprimal graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super continue to be the most popular graphics cards ever. Interestingly, it can handle all modern AAA titles flawlessly at FHD resolutions without major performance hiccups. Exoprimal, the latest third-person action shooter from Capcom, is no exception. With some tweaks to the graphics settings, you can enjoy the title without significant hiccups.

However, Exoprimal bundles a ton of graphics settings, that can make choosing the best combination quite intimidating. This can be a problem, specifically for those who want to enjoy the game without major technical issues.

To help you, we will list the best Exoprimal video settings for the GTX 1650 and 1650 Super in this article.

Best Exoprimal video settings for the GTX 1650

GTX 1650 can easily handle Exoprimal at 1080p with a mix of medium and high settings applied. The graphics card doesn't pack a ton of rendering power, so we don't recommend you bump up the settings in this title. The best combination for the GPU is as follows:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: Medium

Medium Texture filtering quality: High (Aniso 8x)

High (Aniso 8x) Shadow quality: High

High Model rendering: High

High Effect rendering: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: On

On Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: Low

Low FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Quality

Quality Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

Best Exoprimal video settings for the GTX 1650 Super

The GTX 1650 Super can handle Exoprimal at high settings without relying on any form of upscaling. The Super variant is much faster than the 1650 at 1080p. Thus, you won't have major issues with the title.

The best Exoprimal graphics settings for the 1650 Super are as follows:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Aspect ratio: 16:9

16:9 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Custom

Custom Maximum frame rate: No limit

No limit Texture quality: High

High Texture filtering quality: High (Aniso 8x)

High (Aniso 8x) Shadow quality: High

High Model rendering: High

High Effect rendering: High

High Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: On

On Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: Low

Low FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off

Off Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

The GTX 1650 and 1650 Super are great budget cards for gaming at 1080p. Those with either of these cards won't face major issues in Exoprimal.