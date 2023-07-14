Best Exoprimal graphics settings for Steam Deck

Exoprimal is the latest shooter from Capcom. The title isn't officially supported on the Steam Deck, however, it can easily be played thanks to the Proton translation layer. Although the game is quite demanding, the Valve handheld can easily play it at up to 60 FPS on the native display without major hiccups.
Since the Deck runs the PC version of the shooting title, there are tons of video options to customize for the best experience. These settings can make or break the experience on the handheld, thus making it paramount to fine-tune them before going ahead to mow down dozens of dinosaurs.
In this article, we will go over the best settings for both 30 and 60 FPS experiences in the game.
Best Exoprimal video settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck
The Steam Deck can run the game at a mix of medium and high settings if you are targeting 30 FPS. Do note that it generally tends to deliver close to 40 FPS with these values applied. Thus, you could remove the framerate lock to achieve some more frames.
Display settings
- Output device: Display1
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1280 x 800
- Aspect ratio: 16:10
- V-Sync: Off
- Display area: As per your preference
- Brightness:
- Maximum brightness: 100
- Minimum brightness: 0
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR maximum brightness: Off
- HDR brightness: Off
Quality
- Graphics quality: Medium
- Maximum frame rate: 30
- Texture quality: Medium
- Texture filtering quality: Medium (Trilinear)
- Shadow quality: Medium
- Model rendering: Medium
- Effect rendering: Medium
- Anti-aliasing: On
- Motion blur rendering: On
- Reflection quality: On
- Global illumination quality: High
- Ambient occlusion: Low
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off
- Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off
- Display frame rate: As per your preference
Exoprimal runs with very rare framerate drops and stutters with these settings applied.
Best Exoprimal video settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck
Achieving 60 FPS in Exoprimal with the Steam Deck is a bit challenging. However, we can rely on temporal upscaling technologies and the lowest settings to hit high framerates without major FPS drops and stutters.
The following settings work best in Exoprimal for 60 FPS experiences:
Display settings
- Output device: Display1
- Display mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1280 x 800
- Aspect ratio: 16:10
- V-Sync: Off
- Display area: As per your preference
- Brightness:
- Maximum brightness: 100
- Minimum brightness: 0
- Brightness: 50
- HDR: Off
- HDR maximum brightness: Off
- HDR brightness: Off
Quality
- Graphics quality: Low
- Maximum frame rate: 60
- 6Texture quality: Low
- Texture filtering quality: Medium (Trilinear)
- Shadow quality: Low
- Model rendering: Low
- Effect rendering: Low
- Anti-aliasing: On
- Motion blur rendering: Off
- Reflection quality: Low
- Global illumination quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: Low
- FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off
- Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off
- Display frame rate: As per your preference
Overall, Exoprimal can be a tough beast to conquer on the Steam Deck. However, with the above settings applied, the game runs pretty well using the Proton translation layer.