Best Exoprimal graphics settings for Steam Deck

Exoprimal is the latest shooter from Capcom. The title isn't officially supported on the Steam Deck, however, it can easily be played thanks to the Proton translation layer. Although the game is quite demanding, the Valve handheld can easily play it at up to 60 FPS on the native display without major hiccups.

Since the Deck runs the PC version of the shooting title, there are tons of video options to customize for the best experience. These settings can make or break the experience on the handheld, thus making it paramount to fine-tune them before going ahead to mow down dozens of dinosaurs.

In this article, we will go over the best settings for both 30 and 60 FPS experiences in the game.

Best Exoprimal video settings for 30 FPS on Steam Deck

The Steam Deck can run the game at a mix of medium and high settings if you are targeting 30 FPS. Do note that it generally tends to deliver close to 40 FPS with these values applied. Thus, you could remove the framerate lock to achieve some more frames.

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Aspect ratio: 16:10

16:10 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Medium

Medium Maximum frame rate: 30

30 Texture quality: Medium

Medium Texture filtering quality: Medium (Trilinear)

Medium (Trilinear) Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Model rendering: Medium

Medium Effect rendering: Medium

Medium Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: On

On Reflection quality: On

On Global illumination quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: Low

Low FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off

Off Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

Exoprimal runs with very rare framerate drops and stutters with these settings applied.

Best Exoprimal video settings for 60 FPS on Steam Deck

Achieving 60 FPS in Exoprimal with the Steam Deck is a bit challenging. However, we can rely on temporal upscaling technologies and the lowest settings to hit high framerates without major FPS drops and stutters.

The following settings work best in Exoprimal for 60 FPS experiences:

Display settings

Output device: Display1

Display1 Display mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1280 x 800

1280 x 800 Aspect ratio: 16:10

16:10 V-Sync: Off

Off Display area: As per your preference

As per your preference Brightness:

Maximum brightness: 100

100 Minimum brightness: 0

0 Brightness: 50

50 HDR: Off

Off HDR maximum brightness: Off

Off HDR brightness: Off

Quality

Graphics quality: Low

Low Maximum frame rate: 60

60 6Texture quality: Low

Low Texture filtering quality: Medium (Trilinear)

Medium (Trilinear) Shadow quality: Low

Low Model rendering: Low

Low Effect rendering: Low

Low Anti-aliasing: On

On Motion blur rendering: Off

Off Reflection quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: Low

Low FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0: Off

Off Variable Rate Shading (VRS): Off

Off Display frame rate: As per your preference

Overall, Exoprimal can be a tough beast to conquer on the Steam Deck. However, with the above settings applied, the game runs pretty well using the Proton translation layer.

Poll : 0 votes