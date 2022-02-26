GTA 5 on Steam Deck runs flawlessly at 60 FPS

Valve's much-anticipated handheld console, the Steam Deck, was finally released yesterday, and GTA fans are immediately putting it to use by playing GTA 5. The game seems to run smoothly at 60 frames per second, proving that it's well-optimized for the console.

The Steam Deck launched on February 25, 2022 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. The console is able to run most games available in the Steam Library, but games that are specifically optimized to run on the device work better.

Steam Deck runs GTA 5 without any issues at an impressive 60 frames per second

Steam Deck, Valve's latest portable gaming platform, has been released, and gamers can now play Grand Theft Auto 5 on it. Some players have gotten their hands on the console and have shared videos of it being used to play various games.

Titles from Rockstar Games like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Max Payne 3 seem to be well-optimized for the device. With various settings set to high, the game can run quite smoothly without any lag or stutters. Players will only notice the occasional drop, but nothing drastic.

A gameplay video released by PC-Gaming shows GTA 5 running at a constant 58-60 FPS. This indicates that players will have a good time playing Grand Theft Auto 5 on the move. This could also turn out to increase the number of active players in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Ben T @videotech_



Both titles seem to run very well at 60FPS without much drops. It appears to using low to medium settings.



youtu.be/iPwsslINmUM Some gameplay of GTAV and Max Payne 3 has just released running on the Steam Deck via PC Gaming It.Both titles seem to run very well at 60FPS without much drops. It appears to using low to medium settings. Some gameplay of GTAV and Max Payne 3 has just released running on the Steam Deck via PC Gaming It. Both titles seem to run very well at 60FPS without much drops. It appears to using low to medium settings.youtu.be/iPwsslINmUM https://t.co/BXlKU8V6Af

Data miners recently discovered that Rockstar had added Steam Deck compatibility to the game. This information was revealed by SteamDB, an unofficial database that maintains all information related to changes in the Steam Library. The smooth gameplay video on YouTube shows further proof of this being true.

The Steam Deck is a portable gaming computer created by Valve Corporation in collaboration with AMD. Just like with the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck may be used as a handheld console or connected to a monitor or television. Valve considers the console to be future-proof, meaning that it will be able to play several more games in the coming years.

It's an x86_64 portable console-like device that can play games from the entire Steam Library. This also includes Windows PC games, which can be played thanks to the Proton compatibility layer, a system built on Linux. Users will also be able to run non-Steam programs and games by altering the device's software.

Edited by Siddharth Satish